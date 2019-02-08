Looking for Business Excellence nominees and Citizen of the Year

The Annual Business Excellence and Citizen of the Year awards are back for the 25th year and nominations are closing on Feb. 15.

“This year we have Murray Hatfield as our main performer. We have El Caballo as our caterer and we’re doing a Mexican menu. We have the silent auction which we’re still looking for donations for. We’re gonna do a dance this year after the awards,” says event co-ordinator Robyn Angus.

There are thirteen categories for this year and while there are some little changes, not much has changed, according to Angus.

“For the business excellence awards categories, we have the community impact business excellence award, the greatest improvement in 2018, tourism award as well as the best marketing and promotion excellence, professional service business excellence, best home based business or online business, best new business in 2018, the non-profit organization award, sports and recreation business excellence award, resource-based business excellence award, age-friendly business award and customer service people’s choice business excellence award.”

Because it’s the 25th year of the event, they would also like to recognize businesses that have been in operation for 25 years or more in the South Cariboo and of course the Citizen of the Year award as well.

While she’s not sure of the number of paper copies received, they’ve had about 20 responses online but they’re hoping for a lot more in the next week or so.

Kathy Crawshaw has designed the artwork for the actual awards.

Tickets will be available by the end of the week and can be purchased at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce or at Donex Pharmacy. The tickets are $65 each or a discounted price of $490 for an eight-person table.

Entries can be made online or submitted in paper form. Paper form copies are available online or taken from last week’s 100 Mile Free Press.