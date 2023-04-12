Longtime firefighter stays involved in community

One of the Canim Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s original trucks. (Photo submitted) Then Canim Lake Volunteer Fire Department chief Ron Lister (white helmet) leads a firefighting exercise in the late 1990s. (Photo submitted) Canim Lake Volunteer Fire Department chief Ron Lister (white helmet) leads a firefighting exercise in the late 1990s. (Photo submitted) Ron Lister tests out the pumps and hoses on one of the Canim Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s trucks in the late 1990s. (Photo submitted) The Canim Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s first fire truck, a 1980 Chevy. (Photo submitted) Ron Lister remains active in volunteering around the Forest Grove and Canim Lake communities. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Within three days of moving to Canim Lake nearly three decades ago, Ron Lister helped found the Canim Lake Volunteer Fire Department (CLVFD).

Fresh from Vancouver, Lister said he got involved to get to know the community and provide a necessary service. That volunteerism has gone on to define his life in Forest Grove for the last 30 years.

“What runs rural communities is volunteers. You can’t get anywhere without having volunteers,” Lister, 73, said. “If you don’t have volunteer firefighters, you won’t have a fire department (or anything).”

Lister said that when the fire department was formed they didn’t have the support of the Cariboo Regional District (CRD), which said they were too small. They were told to come back in 10 years.

Rather than do that, they formed their own independent department in 1997, operating out of one another’s homes. Their first fire truck was a Chevy one-ton that Lister kept at his home.

“That little truck lived in my garage for about four years,” Lister said. “It had 400 gallons of water on it, one little pump and 50 feet of hose. When we got rid of it, it had three bigger pumps, hoses all over the place, shovels and all that stuff.”

The department did its own training, held community barbeques and patrolled the community. Lister eventually became chief of the department and was in charge of testing their self-contained breathing apparatuses.

Eventually, thanks to community donations and fundraising, the CLVFD built its own fire hall. Lister said the majority of the work was done in a single long weekend where they installed the walls, doors and rafters over the cement foundation and the dirt floor.

“It reminded me of barn raising, because we were in rural B.C. and you always hear about barn raising, and that’s exactly what it was,” Lister said. “We had people from all over the area. Some were members of the Lions Club, others were people I knew. We got a whole work crew together and the ladies brought us lunches. Monday we got the final door on and then went and got a flat of beer and celebrated.”

After the completion of the fire hall, Lister re-approached the CRD and in 2008, after a referendum, the CLVFD was amalgamated into the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Lister became the deputy fire chief, in which position he served until retiring in 2021.

While he may have hung up his firefighter helmet, Lister hasn’t stopped volunteering. He’s been a member of the Forest Grove Legion for years and joined the Forest Grove Lions Club in 2000. He is currently the Legion’s vice-president and was the Lions’ president for several years.

During his time with the Lions, Lister said they took over Ruth Lake Park and cleaned it up. Thanks to their hard work, he said, there are now cement picnic tables, as well as regular trash removal and basic maintenance done year round. The Lions also offer wood-splitting services for seniors in the area, which Lister will still go to and do himself.

As for the Legion, Lister is a firm believer in it, and notes that it is the perfect place to socialize and meet people in Forest Grove. Last month the Legion honoured his service with a plaque, which joins several other awards he has received over the years. These include being named the 100 Mile House Citizen of the Year in 2019 and a special award from the CRD.

While Lister appreciates the awards, he said he doesn’t volunteer for the recognition.

“It kind of snowballed somewhere down the line and I don’t understand it. You just get out there and start to do stuff and then you find out you have more stuff to do, and before you know it people start recognizing you,” Lister said.

“There’s a lot of good people in this community who volunteer and do things. They don’t get recognized, but you don’t do it for recognition. I was quite amazed when all of this stuff started happening.”

Lister said that as he prepares to downsize his home at Canim Lake and move into Forest Grove he intends to keep on volunteering. He is hopeful that he’ll be able to get more young people involved so older volunteers like him don’t burn themselves out. For now, however, he’s more than happy to stay involved.

“I get busy and carried away sometimes and I wonder why I don’t get home,” Lister said. “After I retired from the fire department I decided I wanted more time to go camping. I said I was going to retire for two years and not do anything, but now I’m right back into it again, keeping busy.”



