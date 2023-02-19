Lone Butte’s Outhouse Races postponed due to heavy snow

More than eight to 10 inches of snow has already fallen across the region

The Fishing Highway 24 Outhouse Races scheduled to take place today (Feb. 19) in Lone Butte are being postponed due to the heavy snowfall.

Irene Meile, chair of the Fishing Highway Tourist Association, said they made the decision to postpone the event after assessing the conditions this morning. The region is currently under a snowfall warning. Eight to 10 inches of snow has already fallen since last night.

Meile said road conditions make travel inadvisable. A new date for the event will be posted on the association’s Facebook page.