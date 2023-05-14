Lone Butte’s garden club great for new and seasoned gardeners

Lone Butte Sew and Grow Garden Club great way to have learn and some fun with fellow gardeners

Liny Eccles holds one of her Squash plants. She created the Lone Butte Sew and Grow Garden Club as a way for area gardeners to share tips and other growing information. (Photo submitted)

Whether you’re a longtime resident or just new to the area, the Lone Butte Sew and Grow Garden Club is a great way to have some fun while enriching your inner gardener.

The club was established as a Facebook group after founder Liny Eccles noticed that while there were a lot of people talking about gardening online there was no real garden club in Lone Butte. When she mentioned this to her husband he jokingly told her she should start one up.

“I thought, okay, I’ll just put up a page and people can write their tips down, it’d be fun,” she said. “I think we’re at 283 people right now. It stemmed an interest in people and especially after the long winter we had.”

The club recently had its first meeting at Eccles’s home with around 25 people in attendance. Along with games and prizes there was a room set up for a seed exchange and Cindy Faulkner was on hand to talk about worm farming.

“People brought their seeds from home for the exchange and I put a bunch in I got delivered from the seed companies. We had a really fun time,” she said. “The group is asking for another one.”

She recently got a 33-foot greenhouse which is not just for herself but also will be shared with club members.

“We’re going to take some of the little seedlings and stuff and sell them. Money will go back into the club and be used for things like field trips. If we want to go to Williams Lake we’ll have a little bit of gas money and go look at the walk-about garden contests there.”

Eccles said people do not need to go to the extreme when gardening, especially if they have limited space. Some might just want to grow herbs in the window. Box gardens are also a great idea or something called a potato bag.

“They’re like a cloth bag and they have a little flap at the bottom,” she said. “So when it comes time for harvesting you just put your hands in and then you pull the potatoes out.”

While her best tip for growing in the Lone Butte area is to go on the Facebook page and talk to other area gardeners, she offered three basic ones.

The first is to be patient – do not start your seeds too early. Make sure the starting date will have seedlings ready to go outside when temperatures are warmer.

Her second tip is to make sure you get quality seeds from reputable seed companies to ensure they are fresh. Leftover seeds can be used the following year but will not grow as well if they have dried out.

Seeds can be kept in the fridge or freezer over the winter season which helps retain the seed’s life. “When you do go to plant, leave the seeds out overnight so that they warm up, ready to out in the soil.”

Her third tip is to make sure the plants being grown are suited to the area. Check the zoning and make sure plants picked up outside of the area will grow. Only certain species will grow due to the cold.

The next meeting will take place around the end of May once the greenhouse is up. At that time there will be a plant exchange where people can either buy or trade with one another.

New members are always welcome. “It’s fun because the more people that get on the page the more knowledge we get.”



