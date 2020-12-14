Lone Butte store seeks to spread Christmas cheer to seniors

Some of the gifts already collected at the Country Pedlar. Terri Brown and Shelly Durand hope to collect 93 gifts and cards to hand out to seniors at Fischer Place and Mill Site Lodge this Christmas. (Photo submitted).

The Country Pedlar in Lone Butte is just 17 gifts shy of its goal of collecting enough gifts for all 93 seniors at Fischer Place and Mill Site Lodge this Christmas.

Shelly Durand and Terri Brown started the campaign this year in order to spread a bit of cheer during the ongoing pandemic. The women, who are being helped by a long-term care nurse, decided to launch the campaign because Durand had a mother in care in 100 Mile House.

At first, they had planned just to provide gifts to one ward but the effort has since expanded, with the woman accepting everything from unwrapped gifts to cash. They are also collecting hand-written Christmas cards for seniors.

“We’re looking for any kinds of donations people would like to drop off,” Brown said. “Anything people can think of, that their grandma or grandpa would want in care. With all this COVID stuff going on nobody can see nobody. I thought this was a great idea.”

The pile of gifts so far includes lap blankets handmade by local quilters, snacks, men’s’ slippers and animal stuffies. “A lot of seniors, when they go into care, they need to leave their pets behind,” Brown said. Dolls are also a special gift for many seniors who may have dementia, while nice-smelling toiletries such as shampoo, soaps and creams are also appreciated.

Donations must be dropped off at the Country Pedlar, 7149 Levick Cres #6 in Lone Butte, before Dec. 18, while cash can also be dropped off or e-transferred. The gifts will then be wrapped and isolated before being delivered to seniors.

“We’ve been wrapping like little Christmas elves down there,” Brown said. “People have been so generous and come out to support our cause. It’s fantastic.”

