Lone Butte set for Halloween celebration

For those residents who haven’t been to the Halloween celebration in Lone Butte during the last few years, be sure to mark Wednesday, Oct. 31 on your calendar.

This free family event continues to grow in popularity with larger numbers of families in attendance each year.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Lone Butte Community Hall with Trunk or Treating set up at 4:30 p.m. The kids get to trick or treat in the safety of the hall’s parking lot and prizes will be awarded for the best-decorated truck or car, as well as Halloween costumes.

In addition, there will be the very popular bouncy castle in the hall and Laser Tag on the outside.

There will be free hot dogs and hot chocolate with goodie bags. On the stage, there will be a haunted house and at approximately 7:45 p.m., the event will conclude with a fireworks display that this year will be selected and supervised by volunteers from the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department.

This and the other yearly community celebrations are only possible because of the volunteers from the Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association (LBHLCA) and a BC Gaming grant.

Incident

During the last power outage, on a Monday morning at 4:30 a.m., under the cover of darkness, someone in a small dark coloured Sports Utility Vehicle, decided to drive over the community hall grounds, running over parking cones and damaged the lawns, just missing the wellhead.

From there the culprits drove to the Iron Horse Pub and continued the havoc until the owner chased them off the property and they headed east.

It is sad that even here in Lone Butte, it has become necessary for the LBHLCA to purchase video cameras to deter this type of irrational behaviour.

