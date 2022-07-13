Lone Butte rocks South Cariboo with fair

Charles Jones falls back as Oban Chambers chops into his helmet with an axe at Lone Butte Rocks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Society for Creative Anachronisms member Charles Jones duels with Oban Chambers at Lone Butte Rocks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Clayton Van Oort takes aim with a BB gun while shooting balloons at Lone Butte Rocks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Westin Van Oort uses a BB gun under the supervision of Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife Association director Bruce Greenbank (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Attendees of Lone Butte Rocks hitch a ride in the back of a hay wagon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Attendees of Lone Butte Rocks hitch a ride in the back of a hay wagon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) At Lone Butte Rocks Stephanie Thompson picked up several VHS tapes at the yard sale for a “rainy day.” (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Society for Creative Anachronism’s Oban Chambers drills Drummheller’s Roman Riehl in swordplay at Lone Butte Rocks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Society for Creative Anachronism’s Oban Chambers drills Drummheller’s Roman Riehl in swordplay at Lone Butte Rocks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Angus Lenning chows down on a pie during a pie-eating contest at Lone Butte Rocks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Roland Bouwknecht laughs as his mother Stephanie Salzberenner helps him compete in a pie-eating contest. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Phillip Kroes pauses in the middle of a pie eating contest at Lone Butte Rocks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) At the Lone Butte Community hall children under the age of 10 competed in a pie-eating contest including Phillip Kroes and Shakoda Grotke. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A pie-eating contest was one of several events that took place at Lone Butte Rocks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Shakoda Grotke and Piper Nielsen laugh after competing in a pie-eating contest at the Lone Butte Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Luke Hogan prepares to rope a wooden cow at the Lone Butte Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Luke Hogan prepares to rope a wooden cow at the Lone Butte Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bella Methorst gets her face painted by Carmen Dykstra at Lone Butte Rocks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bella Methorst gets her face painted by Carmen Dykstra at Lone Butte Rocks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Children compete in a potato sack race at the Lone Butte Community Hall during Lone Butte Rocks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sisters Mila and Layla Prodahl clearly had an edge in last weekend’s three-legged race at Lone Butte Rocks.

“We’re twins!” they laughed, grinning over their win.

This year’s event at the Lone Butte Community Hall was a little different than in the past. Last held in 2019, organizers decided to hold an old-fashioned fair this year. There was everything, including live music on the main stage, a pie-eating contest, kids’ roping, demonstrations, an artisan craft sale and much more.

The Cariboo Rockin’ Riders Drill team were on hand to greet visitors as they came through the gate. Meanwhile, the music of Sleepless Night (AKA Rough Draft), Terra U, Gerry Carlson and Dean Fremlin and the Blue Wranglers flowed from the main stage, creating the perfect backdrop for the festivities.

No fair would be complete without cotton candy and freshly popped popcorn, courtesy of the local 4-H club. For those seeking something a bit more filling, the 100 Mile House Wranglers were on hand offering barbecue hamburgers and hot dogs.

One of the most popular booths of the day was Carmen’s Face Painting. Children made a beeline for the booth to get their faces painted with butterflies and flowers.

There was a variety of other vendors on hand, carrying everything from wooden toys to candles.

A hay ride, courtesy of South Cariboo Excavating, was a popular attraction for all as it traveled from the hall down to the water tower park and back throughout the day.

“For our first event back since 2019, we really couldn’t have asked for better weather, better co-operation, better community support. It’s been fantastic,” said Lone Butte-Horse Lake Community Association president Heidi Meier.

“I am happy with just how everybody is so happy,” she said.

At the other end of town, the Lone Butte Historical Association held its own activities. Events included a shooting gallery, garage sale, bake sale and barbecue and historical entertainment provided by the Society for Creative Anachronism.

“Willow Macdonald, Area ‘L’ Director for the Cariboo Regional District, spent the day helping out,” said Gayle Jones, the Historical Association secretary. “She has been very supportive of the society this year.”

According to Jones, Lone Butte Rocks in its present form came about eight to 10 years ago when then-community hall president Heather Nelson came up with the idea.

“She brought us all together very, very nicely.”

Overall, the only negative comment Jones heard was the fire truck not being on hand. But the hay ride more than made up for it in her opinion.



