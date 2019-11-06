Lone Butte annual Halloween event a frightful success

‘An event like this makes it a lot less stressful for parents’

Polaris Adams is pictured in a robot costume outside of the Lone Butte Community Hall.

Taking candy from a car is generally not a great idea, but on Halloween night in Lone Butte, it’s an exception.

Houses are a little too far apart for trick or treating in some communities, but residents made it easier for children by bringing the candy to one spot.

This was the third year the Horse Lake Community Association has organized the Trunk n’ Treat part of the annual Halloween event at the Lone Butte Community Hall.

Roughly 17 cars pulled up to participate in the candy hand out, according to Natalie Sass, who is one of the organizers. Sass said she caught wind of the idea from a post on Facebook, after a rural community in the United States had been doing it and she thought it was worth giving it a shot.

Related: Trunk n’ Treat a roaring success

“It’s a way for kids to get together and go trick or treating without having to be so spread out with a lot of the farmland in rural communities,” said Sass.

Sass said the event was well attended overall, after nearly running out of hot dogs for the public.

“The Halloween party has been going on for years in Lone Butte, said Sass. “I think it went really great.”

The free event featured activities such as laser tag, sack racing, pumpkin gluing, face painting and even a fortune-teller.

“An event like this makes it a lot less stressful for parents,” said Sass. “The kids seem to really enjoy it and more people are getting to know that we are doing this. The trunk or treating may be a little weird for people at first, but once they understand it, they seem to really like it.”

The laser tag arena seemed to be the biggest hit, as groups of children ran, ducked and rolled around on the grass.

Sass said the event isn’t just attended by families in the Lone Butte area, but often children and their families from 100 Mile, 108 Mile Ranch and Horse Lake.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.