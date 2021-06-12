Kelly Meier and her sheep Hazel are members of the Lone Butte 4-H Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Kelly Meier and her sheep Hazel are members of the Lone Butte 4-H Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Lone Butte 4-H sets youth up for the future

The group has been running for about 47 years

Leah Viscount slips her finger under the top lip of her lamb’s mouth.

“His teeth are dirty,” she said, then later: “Look he’s smiling.”

The eight-year-old, with her lamb Smores, is one of the Lone Butte 4-H Club’s cloverbuds – children aged six to eight. The group, running for about 47 years, is an institution in the community, offering children and youth the chance to learn everything from animal husbandry to communication skills, confidence and compassion for both animals and people in the outside world.

Leader Heidi Meier said some seven youth – aged 7-16 – are involved in the club this year, working on projects that include horses, sheep, swine, dogs and sheep. Her eldest daughter Hannah, 16, is also an ambassador with the B.C. 4-H Club, and helps teach the younger members like Leah and her brother Kayden, 9, who also has a sheep, Gunner. The group meets once a month at the Lone Butte Community Hall.

“What I hope they get out of it is organizational skills. I hope they learn compassion not just for the animals but for the other children,” Meier said. “What I see kids getting out of it is confidence, structure, lack of fear. My favourite program is the communications program.”

As part of the communications program, the youth are given four options in the communications stream, which includes public speaking, demonstrations and a speak and show. The projects require the kids to research their projects and then present what they’ve learned, providing them with skills that will likely help them later in life.

One youth, for instance, has taken on a gardening project this year, while Hannah once decided to demonstrate how to make butter. “We had to find a farmer who would give us cream,” Meier said.

Hannah, who has been in the program for nine years and is now working with her sheep Grace, said 4-H has “helped me become who I am.”

“I’m a lot better at public speaking, I can lead a group without any hesitation at all,” she said. “These are traits I think I wouldn’t have learned without being in 4-H for so long.”

As an ambassador, she said she’s been able to get the “inside scoop” on what’s happening with agriculture across the province. Although she hasn’t decided what she wants to do when she finishes school, working for the ministry of agriculture is an option.

READ MORE: Lone Butte 4-H Club kicks off season, starts projects

“It’s very interesting to learn about and see what’s going on above your level,” she said. “Helping animals and being exposed to this environment truly helps. It opens a lot of windows to things you might not have been exposed to before.”

For Leah, the work is just starting – and Smores is teaching her as she is learning from him. While unloading the sheep from the truck, Smores jumped out, going for a sprint around the parking lot before being caught. When asked what she likes about 4-H, she said: “I like doing crafts here and Smores is going to get smarter. He goes crazy and he always tugs me.”

Her brother Kayden, meanwhile, is hoping for the day when he can move on to bigger animals. “I want to try a horse but Grandma won’t let me,” he said.

Hannah’s sister Kelly, 12, said the sheep are her favourites and she’s pondering the idea of farming one day. “If they’re handled well when they’re young they can be good companions. And they’re kind of cute,” she said.

But while she will keep her sheep, Hazel, for breeding next year, others are earmarked for another fate – to head off to market. Meier noted while it might be tough, even the cloverbuds like Leah understand that “the lamb is not coming home.”

“It’s super hard for some kids when they sell the first lamb they’ve raised. There are tears for days,” she said, but added: “We raised them with the best life they possibly can and they’re going on to feed another family. There’s so much the animals can teach them even if it’s only within themselves.”


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

 

Hannah Meier and her sheep Grace are members of the Lone Butte 4-H Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Hannah Meier and her sheep Grace are members of the Lone Butte 4-H Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Leah Viscount and her lamb Smores are members of the Lone Butte 4-H Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Leah Viscount and her lamb Smores are members of the Lone Butte 4-H Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Kayden Viscount, 9 and his sister Leah, 8, show off their lambs Gunner and Smores at the Lone Butte 4-H Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Kayden Viscount, 9 and his sister Leah, 8, show off their lambs Gunner and Smores at the Lone Butte 4-H Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Kelly Meier and her sheep Hazel are members of the Lone Butte 4-H Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Kelly Meier and her sheep Hazel are members of the Lone Butte 4-H Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Heidi Meier, left, is the leader of the Lone Butte 4-H Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Heidi Meier, left, is the leader of the Lone Butte 4-H Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
In praise of caragana and the working bees

Just Posted

Leah Viscount, 8 and her brother Kayden, 9 learn how to flip a sheep at their 4-H meeting in Lone Butte Monday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Lone Butte 4-H sets youth up for the future

The group has been running for about 47 years

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
In praise of caragana and the working bees

The workers are bees and their job description is to get every bit of nectar possible

Curtis Lueke plays the guitar, banjo, drums, keyboard and sings for his one-man-band Spare Change. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Musician finds therapy with one-man band

Curtis Lueke, of Spare Change, got involved in music at the age of five

The Cariboo Regional District is working with four other regional districts on common issues.
Regional districts join together to push province on common issues, from roads to feral hogs

Feral hogs ‘common’ in Cariboo

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
Single-vehicle collision on Horse Lake Road claims life of elderly motorist

Witnesses say the man was driving towards 100 Mile House when he swerved off the road

At an outdoor drive-in convocation ceremony, Mount Royal University bestows an honorary Doctor of Laws on Blackfoot Elder and residential school survivor Clarence Wolfleg in Calgary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘You didn’t get the best of me’: Residential school survivor gets honorary doctorate

Clarence Wolfleg receives honorary doctorate from Mount Royal University, the highest honour the school gives out

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod laughs while playing with Lucky the puppy outside their Chilliwack home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: B.C. family finds ‘perfect’ puppy with limb difference for 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy has special bond with Lucky the puppy who was also born with limb difference

The Walmart store along Highway 16 will be removing its traditional belt checkout lines and offering a “100 per cent self-checkout” option to customers. (Black Press File Photo)
Walmart getting rid of human cashiers at B.C. store as part of pilot project

And preparing online grocery purchase service

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

“65 years, I’ve carried the stories in my mind and live it every day,” says Jack Kruger. (Athena Bonneau)
‘Maybe this time they will listen’: Survivor shares stories from B.C. residential school

Jack Kruger, living in Syilx territory, wasn’t surprised by news of 215 children’s remains found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

A logging truck carries its load down the Elaho Valley near in Squamish, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Squamish Nation calls for old-growth logging moratorium in its territory

The nation says 44% of old-growth forests in its 6,900-square kilometre territory are protected while the rest remain at risk

Flowers and cards are left at a makeshift memorial at a monument outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains are believed to have been discovered buried near the city in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Pick a Sunday:’ Indigenous leaders ask Catholics to stay home, push for apology

Indigenous leaders are calling on Catholics to stand in solidarity with residential school survivors by not attending church services

“They will never be forgotten, every child matters,” says Sioux Valley Chief Jennifer Bone in a video statement June 1. (Screen grab)
104 ‘potential graves’ detected at site of former residential school in Manitoba

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation working to identify, repatriate students buried near former Brandon residential school

The Queen Victoria statue at the B.C. legislature was splattered with what looks like red paint on Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Queen Victoria statue at B.C. legislature vandalized Friday

Statue splattered with red paint by old growth forest proponents

Most Read