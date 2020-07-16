The Lobe Butte 4-H Club at the Lone Butte Pioneer Cemetary last month. (Submitted photo)

Lone Butte 4-H Club meets to clean up pioneer ceremony

Special to the Free Press, Kelly Meier

Wow, what a busy day the club had.

On June 22, three members from Lone Butte 4-H attended the Peopl Power Society for Healthy Communities garden space at Horse Lake to present them with a donation to sponsor a “Bag of Plenty.” This program is meant to support low-income families in our community by providing weekly assorted vegetables throughout the growing season.

For more information or to support the People Power Society, please contact David or Laura directly at 250-397-2852. Thank you for the great tour and letting us sample the fresh kale.

Later in the afternoon the rest of the club met up at the Lone Butte Cemetery and spent the afternoon clearing the brush and painting the fence around the cemetery. If you’ve never stopped by, do so, go in and have a look around. It’s a small space but it goes back all the way to 1850. It was sad to see how many babies and young people are buried there.

The next event for the Lone Butte Club will be Achievement Day on Sunday, July 27, starting at 10 a.m. The club welcomes visitors to come and cheer on members however, please remember social distancing and hygiene rules will be in place.

If you would like more information on Achievement Day please contact Heidi Meier at 250-706-1476.

