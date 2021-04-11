Lone Butte 4-H Club kicks off season, starts projects

Greetings from your Lone Butte 4H Club!

The Lone Butte 4H club would like to welcome its nine enrolled members to the club. This year we have projects in the horse, dog, sheep, swine, gardening and Cloverbud categories. The club is made up of various ages and interests. For some members, this is their first time in the club and others are seasoned members, willing to take on leadership responsibilities. We are fortunate to have an ambassador for 2021, Hannah M.

Although we have started our projects, we continue to welcome any new members if they feel they can complete their project in time for our achievement day on July 25. We hold one monthly meeting on the first Thursday of the month to talk about business and get together one other afternoon to work on our projects.

The friendships created and support from the leaders with the projects are truly wonderful. 4H offers our youth a great opportunity to work with others and support one another as each youth learns about their project, learns to make decisions within a group, how to make new friends and go through a judging process with confidence. The workshops are fun, and each youth lives by the club’s motto “Learn to do by doing!”

The Lone Butte 4H club is no different than many others where they have to do some fundraising to offset the costs. We have a recycle bin set up at the Lone Butte Community hall to collect all pop, beer, wine and juice containers. We appreciate all donations for our youth. Also, this year 4-H BC is hosting an online raffle with the grand prize being a John Deere Gator Utility Vehicle. Please support our club and purchase tickets at https://4hbc.rafflenexus.com/a/lone-butte-4-h-club.

Each youth has chosen their projects for the year, and we would like to slowly introduce you to some of them. One of our youth will be working with Donny the miniature horse, training him to meet the requirements of the club. This youth has chosen to do two projects and will also be training Rose her dog.

It takes commitment, patience and a lot of time for our youth to commit to these projects. Here are some fun facts about mini horses: A mini cannot exceed 34 inches high at the withers, mini horses can live up to 10 years longer than an average horse and mini horses can be trained as service animals.

There are other projects available if a new member is interested but would prefer gardening, cooking or photography. If you feel you may have a youth interested in making new friends, learning leadership skills and being well supported by the team leaders please give Heidi Meier 4H A leader a call at 250-706-1476.

100 Mile House