Donny the minature horse. (Photo submitted)

Donny the minature horse. (Photo submitted)

Lone Butte 4-H Club kicks off season, starts projects

Greetings from Lone Butte 4H Club!

Greetings from your Lone Butte 4H Club!

The Lone Butte 4H club would like to welcome its nine enrolled members to the club. This year we have projects in the horse, dog, sheep, swine, gardening and Cloverbud categories. The club is made up of various ages and interests. For some members, this is their first time in the club and others are seasoned members, willing to take on leadership responsibilities. We are fortunate to have an ambassador for 2021, Hannah M.

Although we have started our projects, we continue to welcome any new members if they feel they can complete their project in time for our achievement day on July 25. We hold one monthly meeting on the first Thursday of the month to talk about business and get together one other afternoon to work on our projects.

The friendships created and support from the leaders with the projects are truly wonderful. 4H offers our youth a great opportunity to work with others and support one another as each youth learns about their project, learns to make decisions within a group, how to make new friends and go through a judging process with confidence. The workshops are fun, and each youth lives by the club’s motto “Learn to do by doing!”

READ MORE: Clinton 4-H member seeks changes to animal control bylaw

The Lone Butte 4H club is no different than many others where they have to do some fundraising to offset the costs. We have a recycle bin set up at the Lone Butte Community hall to collect all pop, beer, wine and juice containers. We appreciate all donations for our youth. Also, this year 4-H BC is hosting an online raffle with the grand prize being a John Deere Gator Utility Vehicle. Please support our club and purchase tickets at https://4hbc.rafflenexus.com/a/lone-butte-4-h-club.

Each youth has chosen their projects for the year, and we would like to slowly introduce you to some of them. One of our youth will be working with Donny the miniature horse, training him to meet the requirements of the club. This youth has chosen to do two projects and will also be training Rose her dog.

It takes commitment, patience and a lot of time for our youth to commit to these projects. Here are some fun facts about mini horses: A mini cannot exceed 34 inches high at the withers, mini horses can live up to 10 years longer than an average horse and mini horses can be trained as service animals.

There are other projects available if a new member is interested but would prefer gardening, cooking or photography. If you feel you may have a youth interested in making new friends, learning leadership skills and being well supported by the team leaders please give Heidi Meier 4H A leader a call at 250-706-1476.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cariboo-Chilcotin wins silver in fishing derby

Just Posted

Donny the minature horse. (Photo submitted)
Lone Butte 4-H Club kicks off season, starts projects

Greetings from Lone Butte 4H Club!

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
Cariboo-Chilcotin wins silver in fishing derby

Lorne Doerkson: MLA’s Corner

Brittany McCausland and her son Cody at Our Place Pre-School & Childcare Center. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile daycare struggles to attract staff

Attracting and keeping Early Childhood Educators (ECE) getting tougher.

Sarah Smith is a bereavement worker with 100 Mile Hospice. (Kelly Sinoski - 100 Mile Free Press).
‘Grief never goes away’: Hospice seeks to add programs

Growing demand for bereavement services in the South Cariboo region.

Free Press Archives
Improvised fight club held in Centennial Park in 2003

From the Free Press Archives

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death

Cali Martinez carries Sheba to safety after being stuck on an Ocean Park cliffside. (Nicole Lunde photo)
Senior dog rescued after being stuck on Surrey cliffside for 10 days

Sheba, 16, was reunited with her family

RCMP display some of the fish seized from three suspects who pleaded guilty to violating the Fisheries Act in 2019, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
3 banned from fishing, holding licences after overfishing violations near Vancouver Island

Mounties seized the group’s 30-foot fishing vessel and all equipment on board at the time

The snow-covered top of Mount Seymour is visible through low cloud as a Harbour Air floatplane approaches Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday December 28, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Child, 12, dies after serious ski accident on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

The coroners’ service is investigating

B.C. Premier John Horgan responds to questions during a postelection news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. British Columbia’s opposition Liberals and Greens acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic has presented huge challenges for Horgan’s government, but they say Monday’s throne speech must outline a coherent plan for the province’s economic, health, social and environmental future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP to bring in throne speech in B.C., Opposition wants coherent plan

Farnworth said the budget will include details of government investment in communities and infrastructure

FILE - An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, British Columbia, in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. As vaccinations ramp up past a pace of 3 million a day in the U.S, the NHL is in a tougher spot than the other three major North American professional sports leagues because seven of 31 teams are based on Canada. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Vancouver Canucks scheduled to practice Sunday, resume games April 16 after COVID outbreak

Canucks outbreak delayed the team’s season by eight games

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod, seen here on April 9, 2021 with four-year-old sister Elena and mom Vanessa, was born with limb differences. The family, including husband/dad Sean McLeod, is looking for a family puppy that also has a limb difference. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. family looking for puppy with limb difference, just like 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy McLeod born as bilateral amputee, now her family wants to find ‘companion’ puppy for her

Most Read