Lone Butte 4-H Club excels at the Williams Lake Show Sale

Kelly Meier of the Lone Butte 4-H Club won reserve champion with her ewe with lamb project at the Williams Lake & District 4-H Show & Sale 2023. (Photo submitted)

As usual, our club has had a very busy summer participating in our annual Achievement Day and the 65th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale.

All of our members showed dedication, heart, hard work, and most importantly tremendous camaraderie.

On Achievement Day our placings were as follows:

Gardening: 1st place Miranda S; Beef: 1st place Loghan A; Swine: 1st place Kelly M and 2nd place Cody D; Sheep: 1st place Dru A, 2nd place Janielle D, 3rd place Kolby R; Ewe with Lamb: 1st place Kelly M.

Show and Sale placings were

as follows:

Market Swine: 1st place Kelley M, 4th place Cody D; Swine Jr. Showman: 3rd place Cody D; Swine Sr. Showman: 2nd place Kelley M; Sheep Market: 7th place Dru A and Janielle D, 5th place Kolby R; Ewe with Lamb: 2nd place Kelly M; Sheep Sr. Showman: 1st place Kelly M, 4th Dru A and Janielle D; Grand Champion of all seniors: Kelly M; Jr. Showman: 4th place Kolby R; and Loghan A – the only beef member of the club – received 8th place in Beef, Market Steer, 4th place in Cow-Calf, and 3rd place in Senior Showman.

With a successful achievement day and a pleasing show and sale behind us, we now look forward to our season’s final event “Family Frenzy.” Date to be determined.

We are all excitedly and diligently planning our projects for next year already and are looking forward to our next start-up. What a year it’s been!

Don’t forget about our annual Christmas bake sale in December, date to be announced. We look forward to seeing you there and thank you, our community, for your continued support.

