Log Cabin Quilters to meet next week

Some of the 26 beautiful preemie quilts made by the Log Cabin Quilters last season, and donated to Royal Inland Hospital’s Preemie Ward (Celeste Faessler photo - submitted).

The first Log Cabin Quilter’s meeting is Sept. 8 at Interlakes Community Centre. It will be an outside meeting, rain or shine, starting at 11 a.m. Take your lawn chair and lunch. They will discuss the schedule in detail, as there are some proposals they can no longer do due to the new COVID restrictions.

Given those restrictions, their Sept. 15 meeting will be for regular quilting but will be held in two sessions: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Masks are mandatory.

Deka Lake said “au revoir” to one of its staunchest community supporters when Penny Millway moved to Vancouver Island, Aug. 13, to be closer to her offspring.

A director or secretary of Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association (DLDRA) for decades, Penny used to produce their thrice annual newsletter and always manned their fundraising events. She also handled the recycling for both DLDRA and Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society, and was a founding director of the latter society.

Everyone knew her and her non-stop hard work, and we wish her all the very best – she will be sincerely missed.

Birthday bubbly goes to Siana Kelly tomorrow, and, with added champagne and caviar, for Alan McAninch’s 99th birthday on Sept. 12.

Also on Sept. 12, we congratulate Pam and Doug Canty on their 52nd wedding anniversary.

Calendar: call me at 250-593-2155 for contact numbers.

Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society (MSCCS) social & membership drive: 11 a.m, Saturday, Sept. 4. Residents of all four lakes are more than welcome.

Celebration of Life for Kitty Carroll: Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4 at Wildman’s Restaurant (at the intersection of Highway 24 and Horse Lake Road.)

MSCCS Annual General Meeting: 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18.

