Locals fooled by elaborate April Fool’s day prank in 1981

40 YEARS AGO (1981): Enterprising 100 Mile House locals launched an elaborate April Fool’s Day prank. Many people were fooled into bidding on 1,481 hectares of Crown Land up for auction by M.O.L.D or the Ministry of Land Development. Properties for auction included Kwibuuk Creek, Baad Meadows and Wild Goose Lake. The agent selling the bogus properties was a woman sporting a bowler hat, sunglasses and hot pink stockings. About 100 interested buyers showed up to purchase land from her office, a beat-up tent, beside the 100 Mile Post office before RCMP arrived and mock arrested her for fraud.

30 YEARS AGO (1991):Residents supported moving 100 Mile House’s sewage lagoon, but the cost was steep, at $1 million. The decision to move the lagoons came after six million tons of mostly raw sewage spilt from the lagoon into Bridge Creek after a break in the dyke. Mayor Ray Carlson said the Village of 100 Mile House was in favour of relocating the lagoon but said it would be impossible without help from senior governments. A report found fecal coliform counts in the creek and Canim Lake had gone down and there should be no adverse effects from the sewage spill.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Nurses at the 100 Mile and District General Hospital put their feet down when it came to job action. They would continue to provide quality health care but refused to take on jobs like housekeeping and clerical work. This move came amidst the B.C. Nurses Union efforts to increase their members’ wages by up to 60 percent to stay competitive with other provinces. The strike action came about as the nurses felt they were being disrespected by their employers, even during a shortage of nurses in the province.

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The South Cariboo Meat Co-Op came down to the wire on the construction of a red meat abattoir. The construction of the facility had been delayed several times and the Co-Op only had until April 12 to raise the membership funds needed to fund the construction. Despite a high turnout, they were still short and unwilling to borrow money to make up the difference. If they were unable to build the slaughterhouse, all legal slaughter capabilities within a 100-kilometre radius of 100 Mile House would cease by the end of April.

100 Mile House