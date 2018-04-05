Local wins at Kamloops Comboy Festival

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

Once again, congratulations go to Roe Lake’s Jason Ruscheinsky who won the Keeper of the West Trophy Belt Buckle at the recent Cowboy Festival in Kamloops.

Jason, now 22 years old and studying at Douglas College, apparently “won by a landslide.”

Against many other authors and songwriters, Jason first recited the poem he wrote for Mike Granberg’s 2016 Celebration of Life, and then sang his original song about loving the Cariboo, which he referred to as heaven, and longing to return there.

Condolences

Many residents will remember Dave McLaren of Cucumber Dave’s on Horse Lake Road, and will be sorry to learn that he passed away in Vernon, March 26, at the age of 84.

Dave often played bridge with the Bridge Lake Duplicate Bridge Club.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his many friends.

Deka Ladies

Auxiliary

Deka Ladies Auxiliary raffle tickets, which will be drawn at the August fishing derby, go on sale in early April.

Their annual Bake Sale was confirmed for 9 to 11 a.m., Sunday, May 20; and Community Clean-Up day for Sunday, May 27.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Lola Sullivan and Dan Stewart; and to Dawn Caldwell and Jesse Boyce who both turn 21.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib Deka Firehall starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 6.

– Preemie Quilting at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11.

– Ladies Night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 12. Bring an appy and beverage.

– Jam Session at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 14. Everyone is welcome.

Previous story
Wildfire recovery classic car cruise to travel through Cariboo in July
Next story
Shrine Club’s King Crab and Prime Rib Buffet and Auction is all sold out

Just Posted

A diamond in Forest Grove

Tribute act to perform on April 7

Foundation kicks off inaugural donations

Relate Parenting and Story Walk programs to benefit

Suspect arrested without incident

A male had allegedly made threats of physical harm

Methamphetamine possession, excessive speeding and suspected arson

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

From the 100 Mile Free Press archives

38 Years Ago (1980): There were concerns that drought in the Cariboo… Continue reading

Over 100 children at Easter Egg Hunt

“The good thing was that the Easter bunny did not scare anyone”

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

4 staff members killed in attack at Turkish university

Police say a gunman has killed four people in central Turkey

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

Most Read