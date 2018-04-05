Local wins at Kamloops Comboy Festival

Once again, congratulations go to Roe Lake’s Jason Ruscheinsky who won the Keeper of the West Trophy Belt Buckle at the recent Cowboy Festival in Kamloops.

Jason, now 22 years old and studying at Douglas College, apparently “won by a landslide.”

Against many other authors and songwriters, Jason first recited the poem he wrote for Mike Granberg’s 2016 Celebration of Life, and then sang his original song about loving the Cariboo, which he referred to as heaven, and longing to return there.

Condolences

Many residents will remember Dave McLaren of Cucumber Dave’s on Horse Lake Road, and will be sorry to learn that he passed away in Vernon, March 26, at the age of 84.

Dave often played bridge with the Bridge Lake Duplicate Bridge Club.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his many friends.

Deka Ladies

Auxiliary

Deka Ladies Auxiliary raffle tickets, which will be drawn at the August fishing derby, go on sale in early April.

Their annual Bake Sale was confirmed for 9 to 11 a.m., Sunday, May 20; and Community Clean-Up day for Sunday, May 27.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Lola Sullivan and Dan Stewart; and to Dawn Caldwell and Jesse Boyce who both turn 21.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib Deka Firehall starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 6.

– Preemie Quilting at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11.

– Ladies Night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 12. Bring an appy and beverage.

– Jam Session at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 14. Everyone is welcome.