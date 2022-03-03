Local students celebrate Carnaval de Quebec

Charlie Murray sees how fast he can go as he skates at the 100 Mile House Outdoor Skating Rink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Carnaval de Quebec came to 100 Mile House last week.

100 Mile Elementary’s 160 French Immersion students celebrated bilingualism and Quebec culture at the annual event, which included traditional French foods – courtesy of Lac La Hache Bakery – French bingo and a showing of Le Petit Prince (The Little Prince) for the Grade 7 class at the South Cariboo Theatre.

The celebrations culminated with a school-wide skating day Thursday at the outdoor rink where the Bonhomme de Neige snowman paid a visit.

“We celebrate Quebec Carnaval because it’s the Mardi Gras, which happens in Catholic counties,” said Madame Nicole Ross, the school’s Grade 1-3 French immersion teacher. “In Quebec, they celebrate it during wintertime so there’s snow everywhere and lots of fun activities like skating, ice fishing and making a whole palace out of ice. We’re skating to celebrate Carnaval… it’s a very big part of French-Canadian culture.”

Ross, originally from Montreal, said studying French is important for several reasons, Bilingualism is needed to serve in government, for instance, while it also provides a base for those wishing to become multilingual.

Tanya Parchomchuk, president of the Candian Parents For French, South Cariboo Chapter, said she learned French as a child growing up in Ontario, and believes it is beneficial. Her son is enrolled in French Immersion and she plans to register her daughter next year.

“I think it opens up so much more for them when they graduate because, if they want, they have that second language which opens up opportunities back east where dual languages are encouraged,” Parchomchuk said. “It also gives them a little bit more of a challenge when they’re in schools. They don’t get as bored easily.”

Parchomchuk said her son, who is now in Grade 3, loves French immersion and learning about Francophone culture. Other students say they enjoy the tight-knit friendships they have made.

Grade 7 student Grace Yang, who has been in French Immersion since kindergarten, said “the kids are cooler” in French Immersion and she loves festivals like Carnaval.

Her friend Peyton Kreschuk agrees. “We’ve had to help the little kids with a few things and they don’t know French as well. I’m not very good at skating myself but it’s been fun otherwise,” Peyton said. “(I think) it’s good to know other languages when you go to other places.”

Matise Alfaro, who started taking French in Grade 1, said she initially fought with her parents about going into French immersion.

“I thought it’d be too hard and most of the kids who were in French immersion had been in it since kindergarten and had a year of learning on me but I’m glad I did it in the end,” Matise said. “I like the extra knowledge and how French challenges you with grammar.”

Parchomchuk said this year’s celebration – the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began – was a huge success. Their goal was to make use of minimal volunteers to provide maximum fun for the students.

“The kids say it’s a success. They’re just smiling and loving it,” Parchomchuk said. “I’d like to thank the entire community for supporting us (this year).”

The French Immersion program is currently taking registrations for kindergarten and Grade 1-aged children.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

