Local elementary schools showcase talent in annual Christmas concerts

Lily Caromi was very happy to see her parents in the crowd at Forest Grove Elementry on Dec. 18 during the annual Christmas Concert. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press).

Local elementary schools were spreading holiday cheer as annual Christmas concerts took place this past week (Dec. 16 to Dec. 19) throughout the South Cariboo.

Forest Grove Elementary

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, the gymnasium inside Forest Grove Elementary School was packed with parents and spectators for the annual concert.

A variety of Christmas-themed songs were sung and played by the students, including a Canadian take on The 12 Days of Christmas.

There was a short intermission with light snacks and refreshments.

“The kids performed so well and the audience participation was amazing,” said Mark Doolan, the school’s principal.

Mile 108 Elementary

The annual concert was held on Dec. 18 and, this year, the school’s concert theme was anything but an earthly one.

The theme was based around an alien invasion.

“It was a great concert,” said Ken Lucks, the principal at Mile 108 Elementary. “The students and teachers did an outstanding job as well as the parents showing up to support their kids.”

Each class performance was introduced by a monologue skit around the alien theme. Some of the songs included Jingle Bells, Feliz Navidad, We Wish You A Merry Christmas and so on.

The Grade 6 and Grade 7 student band also performed during the evening.

A basket raffle draw was also held.

“It wouldn’t be possible without all of the help we received.”

100 Mile Elementary

The 100 Mile Elementary School Christmas concert was held inside the gymnasium at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School on Dec. 18.

This year, the school decided to not follow a theme for the annual concert and let each class come up with their own.

“It was terrific,” said 100 Mile vice principal Shawn Nelson. “The concert was great, we had a lot of people and the audience was awesome. The kids did their best.”

One of the participating classes performed a Hawaiian themed Christmas that featured lots of tropical props.

Nelson said all grades participated in this year’s concert.

“On behalf of 100 Mile Elementary, we wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Eliza Archie Memorial School

The Christmas concert at Eliza Archie Memorial School on Dec. 18 received quite the turnout according to Marcella McGrath, the school’s administrator.

“We received a lot of positive feedback about our culture being incorporated into the program,” she said. “Parents and guests really appreciated that.”

This year, students from kindergarten to Grade 5 sang and danced to the Marshmellow song and the Grade 6 and 7 students performed a Superhero Christmas.

According to McGrath, the concert featured little plays, skits, dances and a lot of singing.

“From our school to the community, we wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Horse Lake Elementary

Horse Lake Elementary held its annual concert on Dec. 18. According to Ty Lytton, the school’s principal, every classroom participated in the production.

“It went over really well,” he said. “We received really good feedback.”

Horse Lake Elementary wishes the community a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Annalise Bormba seemed to really enjoy the bells performance during the Forest Grove Elementary Christmas Concert on Dec. 18. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)