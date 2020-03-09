South Cariboo MLA Donna Barnett awards Ron Lister with the Citizen of the Year Award during the 26th Annual South Cariboo Business Excellence Awards on March 7. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Local businesses and volunteers rewarded during 26th Annual South Cariboo Business Excellence Awards

The South Cariboo’s 2019 Business Excellence Awards winners and Citizen of the Year were announced on March 7 at the 100 Mile House Community Hall, following dinner and a performance by Canadian comedian Cory Mack.

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett was the presenter for the Citizen of the Year Award and read passages about each nominee before handing out a certificate for their nomination. “Each and every one of you, are winners,” said Barnett, before revealing the award winner, Ron Lister.

Lister has lived in the South Cariboo for 26 years and began volunteering a week after his arrival in the area. He’s known for forming the Canim Lake Volunteer Fire Department and being a deputy chief with the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department as well as being a member of the Forest Grove Lion’s club.

“It’s honour to be nominated,” said Lister. “It had nothing to do with whether I won or not, it was the honour of being nominated that meant the most more than anything.”

The other nominees for the Citizen of the Year were: Jamie Hughes-Rywaczuk and Mal Wood.

“Everybody does what they are going to do,” said Lister. “Volunteers are the people who keep this town going. I started because I wanted to meet people. The people are great and it’s the people who make this community work.”

The following nominees and winners (in bold and italic) of the 26th Annual Business Excellence Awards are as follows:

1) Community Impact Business Excellence Award:

South Point Resort on Canim Lake

Blissed Out Yoga

Ultimate Promotions

100 Mile Free Press

2) Greatest Improvement in 2019 Business Excellence Award:

Red Rock Grill

108 Golf Resort

Farrier Pub

Napa/ Exeter Forest and Marine

3) Tourism Business Excellence Award:

South Point Resort on Canim Lake

100 Mile Nordics

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort

108 Heritage Site

4) Best Marketing and Promotion Business Excellence Award:

Sweet Lavations

Freeline Signs and Graphics

Mr. T Contracting

100 Mile Free Press

5) Professional Services Business Excellence Award:

Orville Backhoe and Septic

CIBC 100 Mile House

Four Cedars Massage and Wellness

Northern Lights Tanning

6) Best Home Based or Online Business Excellence Award:

Jewel of the Mile Skin Work

Milly and Me Handcrafted Pet Products

Stone Bear Gallery

Sweet Lavations

7) Best New Business in 2019 Business Excellence Award:

Fraser and Pine Design Co.

CJD Custom Metalworks Inc.

Jewel of the Mile Skin Work

South Point Resort on Canim Lake

8) Non-profit Organization Excellence Award:

100 Mile and District Historical Society

Loaves and Fishes

Age-Friendly Society of the South Cariboo

100 Mile Nordics

9) Youth Sports and Recreation Business Excellence Award:

Raven Youth Activity Centre

South Cariboo Rec Centre

Mt. Timothy Recreational Resort

Educo Adventure School

10) Resource-Based Business Excellence Award:

New Era Falling and Forestry Ltd.

Big Rock Ranch

Rod Dillman Contracting

McNeil and Sons Logging Ltd.

12) Age-Friendly Business Excellence Award:

South Cariboo Rec Centre

Carefree Manor

Sunshine Senior Services

100 Mile Free Press

11) People’s Choice Business Excellence Award:

Century Home Hardware

Midori Day Spa

Blissed Out Yoga and Fitness

Milly and Me Handcrafted Pet Products

