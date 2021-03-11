Local builders provide outdoor learning spaces for children in School District 27

Joe Klepacz (from left), Shawn Oviatt, Aidan Herrling and Peter Arnold complete an outdoor classroom at Mountview Elementary School recently. The structure is one of 20 similar projects in School District 27 aimed to create outdoor learning spaces for children. (Theresa Herrling photo)Joe Klepacz (from left), Shawn Oviatt, Aidan Herrling and Peter Arnold complete an outdoor classroom at Mountview Elementary School recently. The structure is one of 20 similar projects in School District 27 aimed to create outdoor learning spaces for children. (Theresa Herrling photo)
An outdoor learning space structure build by Peter Arnold Log Homes Ltd. features a fire-scarred log from the 2017 wildfires. (Photo submitted)An outdoor learning space structure build by Peter Arnold Log Homes Ltd. features a fire-scarred log from the 2017 wildfires. (Photo submitted)
The OT Timber Frames Ltd. crew of Wacey MacDonald (from left), Sean Empey, Josh Douglas, Kurt Leuenberger, Ruedi Baumann, Simon Gansner, Annie Murray (in front) and Josie the dog stand in front of a newly constructed timber frame outdoor classroom for the 150 Mile House Elementary School. (Photo submitted)The OT Timber Frames Ltd. crew of Wacey MacDonald (from left), Sean Empey, Josh Douglas, Kurt Leuenberger, Ruedi Baumann, Simon Gansner, Annie Murray (in front) and Josie the dog stand in front of a newly constructed timber frame outdoor classroom for the 150 Mile House Elementary School. (Photo submitted)

Work is underway to provide inviting, outdoor learning spaces for students throughout School District 27.

All told, 20 schools will receive, or have already received, new log or timber structures at the direction of the school board.

Alex Telford of SD27 said four local contractors won the bids, and each are showcasing the companies’ own unique styles.

“We gave them artistic license and a basic square footage,” said Telford. “They are looking wonderful.”

Peter Arnold Log Homes Ltd. is providing eight, 700-square foot-log structures to schools at Nemaiah, Alexis Creek, Tatla Lake and Anahim Lake as well as in Williams Lake at Chilcotin Road, Mountview Nesika and Marie Sharpe schools.

At last night's Finance & Facilities Committee Meeting, Manager Alex Telford provided an update on capital projects…

Posted by School District No. 27 on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

With the help of Gord Chipman of Cariboo Aboriginal Forest Enterprises and Alkali Resource Management, Arnold selected fir logs burned during the 2017 wildfires within the Chilcotin military training area at Riske Creek to make his structures.

“Every piece of wood tells a story,” Peter Arnold said of the fire-scarred logs, which were selected after being rejected for traditional milling. “In my opinion it couldn’t fit any better.”

Arnold opted for a ‘simple and practical’ design, and added log benches for the students and a stump for the teacher to sit on.

He noted one principal was thrilled with the fire-scarred logs, noting she would be able to use the outdoor space to teach the students about the historic 2017 fires as well as the pandemic, which was the catalyst for the project.

“It’s nice to see the folks at the schools really appreciate it, and they really do.”

Other companies working on outdoor spaces include Zirnhelt Timber Frames who are building structures for Big Lake, Horsefly and Cataline as well as Lake City Secondary’s Columneetza and Williams Lake campuses.

OT Timber Frames designed and set up a 24-foot hexagon structure at 150 Mile House last week.

Sitka Log Homes is providing outdoor spaces for Lac la Hache, Forest Grove, Peter Skene Ogden and Horse Lake.

Instead of received a structure at 108 Mile, the school there has opted to refurbish a field hut for its outdoor rink.

Read More: New structure supports outdoor learning at 150 Mile House Elementary School

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police recover stolen mail from 100 Mile apartment

Just Posted

Donna Barnett is looking for the District of 100 Mile House’s support in installing a museum at the Lodge. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Former MLA seeks district support to create museum at The Lodge

Donna Barnett proposed the idea to council Tuesday.

Joe Klepacz (from left), Shawn Oviatt, Aidan Herrling and Peter Arnold complete an outdoor classroom at Mountview Elementary School recently. The structure is one of 20 similar projects in School District 27 aimed to create outdoor learning spaces for children. (Theresa Herrling photo)
Local builders provide outdoor learning spaces for children in School District 27

“We gave them artistic license and a basic square footage … they are looking wonderful.”

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

Performing Arts Society president Courtney Driver shows off her talents with a hoop. The PAS is calling on those in the South Cariboo to share their skills during the pandemic. (Leah Henderson photo - submitted).
Performing Arts Society calls on public to share talents

100 Mile Showcase to help unite the community during a time of social distancing.

While music concerts and nightclubs have reopened, Klassen said she instead prefers to go fishing. (Submitted)
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

For the pandemic anniversary, Black Press Media spoke to residents living around the world

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Call centre backlog fixed, 90+ seniors can still book appointments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to deliver a statement on the National Day of Observance of COVID-19, to recognize victims and the impacts of pandemic, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada marks national day of observance to commemorate those who died of COVID-19

Prime minister describes the past 12 months as ‘a heartbreaking year, but it is a year we have faced together’

Victor Osborne, 102, of Nanaimo, who was born during the Spanish flu pandemic and took part in an influenza A vaccine trial while in the Royal Navy in 1934, will get his first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday, March 15. (News Bulletin file photo)
102-year-old B.C. veteran born during our last pandemic books his COVID-19 shot

Victor Osborne is no stranger to new vaccines

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

Most Read