Kurt Lundsbye, 6, plugs his ears while doing online learning. (Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye photo - submitted).

Kurt Lundsbye, 6, plugs his ears while doing online learning. (Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye photo - submitted).

Literacy: Venturing into the technosphere

2020 hurtled us all deep into the hinterlands of the technosphere.

All the dogs were required to learn new tricks this past year. It doesn’t matter how old or how young you are – we all had to adapt quickly, step out of our comfort zones and venture further into the technosphere. Is that a word? Yes, that is a word. The technosphere includes all the ways humans have modified the environment with technology from our ancestor’s axes right up to the Bluetooth headphones built into our toques today.

2020 hurtled us all deep into the hinterlands of the technosphere. Sure, most of us were already there but we’ve all likely changed how we operate within it. There have been so many examples of advancements and improvements in workplace efficiency this year – Hello, ZOOM meetings! Studies are showing that most employees who worked from home this year would like to continue doing so, at least partially. Unsurprisingly, most of us like working in our pyjamas with our pets as co-workers.

Outside of our work lives, the internet likely has something for everyone. Making dance videos on TikTok might not be your thing but YouTube can teach you how to knit any stitch or how to fix your washer. Social media might not seem like something that can enrich your life, but it is currently the most popular way to find and share information. No, connecting online with friends is not as meaningful as connecting in person, but it does help break the isolation blues a little.

Digital literacy refers to a person’s ability to access, understand, and even create information online in words or other media on digital platforms like email and yes, even Tik Tok. This past year has shown us how a person needs to be digitally literate to find out about the ever-changing information. Knowing where to look and what to ask can be a challenge, and submitting information online may seem impossible.

If you’re drowning in the technosphere, reach out and ask for help. If you’re floating by on an inner tube with an umbrella drink in your hand, offer to help the less tech-savvy people in your life with setting up devices and accounts. Also teach them to recognize some online pitfalls that can steal your money, your heart, or your dignity – just remember to respect their boundaries if they want help applying for the BC Recovery Benefit but aren’t quite ready to sign up for Instagram.

Old dogs CAN learn new tricks and all the puppies could use a trip to the library in 2021.

Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye is a Partner Assisted Learning Coordinator with Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reading, literacy opens doors to learning

Just Posted

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
95 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, two deaths

Another member of Vernon’s Noric House has passed

A specialized RCMP team is investigating a suspicious trailer, which might have connections to the illicit drug trade, found abandoned outside a Cache Creek motel. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
RCMP investigating suspicious trailer found abandoned in Cache Creek

Hazardous materials believed to be consistent with the production of illicit drugs were found

Grade 5 student Liam Ouellette and Grade 4 student Trigg Jansen read together in Horse Lake Elementary School’s reading room. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Reading, literacy opens doors to learning

Students at Horse Lake Elementary School seek out challenging reads.

100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press). 100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
100 Mile mayor calls on residents to ‘work together’ during pandemic

Mitch Campsall also urges residents to follow the health orders.

Interior Health has declared the Cariboo Chilcotin a community cluster. (Angie Mindus photo)
Interior Health declares Cariboo Chilcotin region a COVID-19 cluster, 215 cases since Jan. 1

Most cases are related to transmission at social events and gatherings in Williams Lake

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic reaches the one-year mark. (B.C. government)
Another 564 COVID-19 cases, mass vaccine plan coming Friday

15 more deaths, community cluster declared in Williams Lake

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interprovincial travel restrictions a no-go, Horgan says after reviewing legal options

The B.C. NDP government sought legal advice as concerns of travel continue

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White cancels $7.3M in lift tickets, accommodations due to COVID-19 orders

Since November, the ski resort has been forced to make several changes

Jan. 21 marks the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century, according to some. (Black Press Media file photo)
The 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century is upon us

Milestone won’t be back for another 100 years

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Darlene Curylo scratched a $3M ticket, BCLC’s largest ever scratch and win prize. (BCLC)
Kelowna woman in shock after winning BCLC’s largest-ever instant-ticket prize

Darlene Curylo couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the amount of money she’d won from a scratch ticket

While each person has different reasons for becoming homeless, a UBCO study shows they learn through their interactions with different services to perform ‘as homeless’ based on the expectations of service providers. (Contributed)
Kelowna homeless forced to ‘perform’ for resources, says UBCO study

One participant in the study said ‘It is about looking homeless, but not too homeless’

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette takes the royal salute from the Guard of Honour as she makes her way deliver the the throne speech, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette resigns, apologizes for ‘tensions’ at Rideau Hall

Payette, who is the Queen’s representative in Canada, has been the governor general since 2017

Grounded WestJet Boeing 737 Max aircraft are shown at the airline’s facilities in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, May 7, 2019. WestJet will operate the first commercial Boeing 737 Max flight in Canada today since the aircraft was grounded in 2019 following two deadly crashes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Passengers unfazed as WestJet returns Boeing 737 Max to service on Vancouver flight

After a lengthy review process, Transport Canada cleared the plane to return to Canadian airspace

Most Read