Lions extend organ donation campaign

The 100 Mile Lions Club has extended the deadline of its campaign to June 30 to get people registered as organ donors after a slow start, according to President Val Clemont.

“I think people are becoming aware but not enough to get them actually registering. A lot of people go ‘oh yeah I’m gonna do that’ but something happens and then they don’t get to it and it’s kind of out of sight out of mind.”

With things opening up a bit, she says they’ll be looking to challenge some businesses to get their employees on board.

“We really appreciate what the members are putting in and the community.”

100 Mile House has a few living organ donors including Agnes Werth who donated a kidney in June 2017. She says she’s still doing well and feeling healthy.

Werth was inspired by Val Nickless who donated a kidney a few years earlier in November 2015.

Nickless has said in the past that she’s proud of having done it.

“This is something people should consider, and it’s such an important message to get out.”

