Lions cash raffle fills coffers of lucky winners

Funds raised will be used to support local causes

100 Mile Lions Club president Kim Taylor (left) reads off the name of one of the winners of the Lions 50/50 raffle while Ron Graves watches as 100 Mile Free Press editor Dene Moore look on. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Lions Club has replenished its charitable coffers and three lucky winners will have some cash in hand, following another successful cash raffle.

Lisa Nasato, of New Westminster, was the winner of the $7,000 first-place cash prize and Tammy Hildebrandt won the $2,000 second-place prize. Lois Hazard won the $1,000 prize.

The club sold 2,000 tickets and raised $9,600.00, after expenses, which will be distributed to various causes mostly around the South Cariboo. The organization did recently make a donation to Scotch Creek fire victims but most of its donations stay in the area.

“We try to keep it local as much as possible,” said Kim Taylor, president.

Funds raised by the 100 Mile Lions Club have been used to help in developing the soccer fields in 100 Mile, in development of Centennial Park, and to offer annual scholarships to graduates of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

The club is also one of thousands around the world that collects used eyeglasses to be refurbished and distributed to people in need in developing countries through the Lions Recycle for Sight Program.

“We’ve collected somewhere between 10,000 and 15,000 pairs of eyeglasses here over the last 25 years,” said Ron Graves, a longtime member.

Overall, Lions around the world have recycled and distributed more than six million pairs.

In 100 Mile, used glasses can be dropped off at 100 Mile House Vision Care Centre and Dr. Specs Optical.

100 Mile House