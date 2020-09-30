Gina Gigliotti will be leading the Cariboo Regional District Library’s online book club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Library set to resume programs virtually in October

The 100 Mile House Branch will restart its virtual programming this month.

The Cariboo Regional District Library’s 100 Mile House Branch will restart its virtual programming this month.

These programs will be offered on the library’s Facebook page 100 Mile House Area Librarian Shelby Powell said and will be kicked off with a virtual book club. Intended for a teen (13+)/adult audience the book club will be held bi-weekly starting Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

Powell said the book club will be run by branch assistant Gina Gigliotti who will be using a live video format to discuss her chosen theme of books about sports. They’ll be leaving it open for anyone to participate and discuss their own book of their choosing in the comments which will then be read out on the live video and discussed.

READ MORE: 100 Mile Library reopens

Meanwhile, on Oct. 13 virtual kids programing will return with a virtual LEGO Club. Powell said the library will post an image and a challenge to build the subject out of LEGO. The next day, on Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m., the library will post a video for its virtual after-school program.

For those comfortable visiting the library in person, Powell said they offer kits that can be made for both younger and older children. At times these kits will tie in with their after-school program video, so children will be able to watch it to follow along with what’s inside.

“They can be asked for at the circulation desk and have been bagged for at least 72 hours before being made available to the public. We can also throw the take and make kits into curbside bags if requested,” Powell said.

The library will also post images of Dex the Dragon to their Facebook page, Powell said. The dragon is designed to be a fun character who will show children how to safely use the library with COVID-19 restrictions in place. He’ll also go on other fun adventures, in the spirit of Elf on the Shelf.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Farmers’ market harvests successful season

Just Posted

Library set to resume programs virtually in October

The 100 Mile House Branch will restart its virtual programming this month.

100 Mile House RCMP seeking the public’s assistance to identify a dangerous driver

The male suspect was last seen fleeing north on Highway 97 in a white Acura 2

Scott Andrews BC NDP candidate for Cariboo-Chilcotin riding

Andrews was acclaimed

Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 531 for the region

Open burning prohibitions to be rescinded Sept. 30

The following activities will be allowed throughout the CFC’s jurisdiction:

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

B.C. VOTES 2020: Businesses now owe $6 billion in deferred tax payments

COVID-19 relief from remittance to province ends with September

Most Read