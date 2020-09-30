Library set to resume programs virtually in October

The Cariboo Regional District Library’s 100 Mile House Branch will restart its virtual programming this month.

These programs will be offered on the library’s Facebook page 100 Mile House Area Librarian Shelby Powell said and will be kicked off with a virtual book club. Intended for a teen (13+)/adult audience the book club will be held bi-weekly starting Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

Powell said the book club will be run by branch assistant Gina Gigliotti who will be using a live video format to discuss her chosen theme of books about sports. They’ll be leaving it open for anyone to participate and discuss their own book of their choosing in the comments which will then be read out on the live video and discussed.

Meanwhile, on Oct. 13 virtual kids programing will return with a virtual LEGO Club. Powell said the library will post an image and a challenge to build the subject out of LEGO. The next day, on Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m., the library will post a video for its virtual after-school program.

For those comfortable visiting the library in person, Powell said they offer kits that can be made for both younger and older children. At times these kits will tie in with their after-school program video, so children will be able to watch it to follow along with what’s inside.

“They can be asked for at the circulation desk and have been bagged for at least 72 hours before being made available to the public. We can also throw the take and make kits into curbside bags if requested,” Powell said.

The library will also post images of Dex the Dragon to their Facebook page, Powell said. The dragon is designed to be a fun character who will show children how to safely use the library with COVID-19 restrictions in place. He’ll also go on other fun adventures, in the spirit of Elf on the Shelf.

