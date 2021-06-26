Library launches reading programs

If you’re looking for a good book to read this summer the CRD Library has you covered

Shelby Powell the area librarian for 100 Mile House’s Cariboo Regional District Library invites the whole community to check out the library this summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

If you’re looking for a good book to read this summer the Cariboo Regional District Library has you covered.

Area librarian Shelby Powell said that even with the challenges brought on from COVID-19 over the last year, the library has been doing well. A lot of new residents of the community have been coming to the library and they’ve seen their users increase as a result.

“We’ve had a lot of new-to-the-area patrons come in to get a library card and even coming in just to see our building,” Powell said. “We’re always happy to just stop by and introduce themselves. We almost have a new patron every day.”

This summer the library will be running two virtual programs for its patrons.

The first one is a virtual summer reading club, which is being run from the Quesnel Library, with Powell’s branch used as a pickup point for accompanying craft bags and reading logs. Interested parties can sign up online via bcsrc.ca or with a physical form in 100 Mile House once it’s available. The club kicks off near the end of June.

“The province-wide theme is ‘crack the case’ so it’s more of a mystery theme this year,” Powell said. “Our main programmer Gina Gigliotti will be here to hand out these craft bags from Quesnel. We’ll hopefully remind kids the library is still here to serve them.”

In July, Powell said they will run another program designed for teens to seniors. Their working title is “Personal Book Bundles” and the idea is to give program members a selection of graphic novels, picture books and novels based on their preferred genres and authors.

The main goal is to introduce people to different authors and series, Powell said. Participants can sign up for receiving a bundle once every two weeks or once a month and can also choose to do an activity. Instructions on how to take part will be available via Facebook.

“If people don’t feel comfortable coming inside to browse our physical collection, this is a way for them to read some of our new books and see more of our collection,” Powell said.

The library also remains open on reduced hours for those who want to come in and browse. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place, which includes a limit on browsing time, sanitizing any books touched but not checked out and not allowing more than 10 people inside at a time. Children under 12 are asked to stick with an adult who can supervise them.

Powell said people have been understanding and respectful of the rules. Pick-up services will also be offered for the foreseeable future. Parts of the library’s collection can be found on its Facebook page, for those who want to do a little virtual browsing.

“We’re still here to help. We’re still here for people to access resources, books and entertainment,” Powell said. “We have alternative ways of getting materials if they’re not comfortable with coming in.”

Powell added her team is working on revamping some of their other programs and hope to offer a new range of library activities in the fall. The library is open Tuesdays to Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



