Lemonade stand raises $221 for wildfire relief

The Moengas and Mackays, next-door neighbours, make lemonade together to raise money for the Lytton evacuees. (Photo submitted)

With a classic lemonade stand, a group of 108 Mile Ranch children raised $221 for the victims of the Lytton wildfires last week.

The stand was masterminded by sisters Ellah, 9, and Erika Moenga, 7, and brothers Parker, 7, and Nixon Mackay, 5. The four have become fast friends since the Moengas moved next door to the Mackays this year.

“We did it because we wanted to give the money to the people who lost their houses from the fires,” Parker said.

The four said they’ve seen the devastation of Lytton on Facebook and the news and wanted to help out. Erika and Ellah were the ones who came up with the idea originally and asked Nixon and Parker to help them make the lemonade by hand.

Ellah and Erika’s dad built a lemonade stand for them and the four set up outside their homes to sell lemonade to anyone who passed by. The girls’ mom, Emily Moenga, said she was proud to see her daughters and their friends do this together.

“It’s so fun. I loved how they were running around as the cars drove off,” Emily said. “They had such good spirits that morning.”

All the money they’ve raised is being donated to https://ca.gofundme.com/c/act/bc-wildfire.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

