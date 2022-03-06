Lawyer seeks to find ‘best solution’ to problems

The law has always fascinated Stephanie Kappei.

In high school, she loved helping people figure out their problems in alternative ways. Now, she continues to do the same thing as a partner at 100 Mile House’s Centennial Law Corp. where she tackles everything from family law to wills, estate planning and most recently, mediation.

“I like people,” Kappei, 35, said. “I like listening to people and then helping them in terms of figuring out what their problems are.”

Kappei, who grew up in 100 Mile House and graduated from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary, said she loves the variety of doing general law in her hometown. After getting her undergrad degree at the University of Victoria, Kappei studied law at City University London. After five years in the UK, she returned to 100 Mile in 2014, articling at Centennial Law before she was called to the Bar in 2015.

As one of five lawyers in town, she said it’s rewarding to work in a small town, where she can meet her clients face-to-face and get to build relationships, which she considers “really special” rather than spending all her time behind a desk. And while she is the only female lawyer in town, it hasn’t been an issue, she said.

The legal community has been very welcoming, while she said she has received mentorships from well-established and experienced female lawyers across the Cariboo. When she’s not working, she gives back as a member of the board of the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre.

“I really enjoy practicing in a small town. There are pros and cons but the pros outweigh anything that can be considered a negative for me,” she said. “You can have a little more space. I love that my son can grow up here and doesn’t have to be in a city, per se.

“I’m definitely proud to be a female lawyer here.”

Kappei maintains she has kept busy over the past two years with real estate transactions, but is excited to pursue more mediation, something she believes is under-utilized. In the end, though, her goal is to help people get “the best solutions to their problems.

“That’s something I take tremendous pride in. I like being in general practice. I don’t have any specialty and that’s something I pretty much enjoy. No two days are the same for me and I like it.”



