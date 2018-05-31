Last CattleBelles in B.C. celebrates 35 years

‘We never dreamed it would be going so many years later’

Interlakes CattleBelles members Helen Horn (left) and Pay Lytton reminisce about the group’s endeavours over the past 35 years. Melissa Smalley photo.

By Melissa Smalley

With a milestone anniversary fast approaching, the Interlakes CattleBelles are looking forward to taking a trip down memory lane with past and present members at a special event this weekend.

Helen Horn, a founding member of the agriculture and ranching support group for women, tells the 100 Mile Free Press that the anniversary tea on June 2 will celebrate the organization’s 35 years in the South Cariboo.

“The invitation is open to all past members for an afternoon of acquaintances and memories,” Horn says of the tea, which takes place Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m at the Lone Butte Community Hall.

The group first gathered in the Interlakes region in 1982, Horn recalls, however, activities didn’t get fully up-and-running until 1983, which is why the CattleBelles are celebrating their 35th anniversary this spring.

According to Pat Lytton, who joined the group in 1986, the Interlakes chapter was one of seven throughout the province under the umbrella of the BC Cattlemen’s Association.

“Over the years, the other groups have disbanded, and we’re actually the only CattleBelles left in the province,” Lytton explains.

Well-known at many events around the South Cariboo for their “Beef on a Bun” fundraiser – described by members as their “calling card” – the CattleBelles have a celebrated history of engagement, education and support of ranching and agriculture in the region.

One of the group’s first major undertakings was a cookbook published in 1986, comprising beef recipes that were submitted for consideration, prepared at a regional cookout and judged by local dignitaries.

The book was such a hit that the CattleBelles had to have a second printing done.

Many other fundraisers and initiatives followed including quilts, placemats and calendars, proceeds of which have gone on to support the local 4H Club as well as offer annual bursaries for local high school students pursuing agriculture.

One of the Interlakes CattleBelles’ most successful endeavours was the creation of a barbed-wire wreath in 1988 for an auction prize for the BC Cattlemen’s Association. The wreath was such a hit with the auction winner that it was brought back the following year and re-auctioned, which set in motion a tradition of the wreath’s return year after year, with new additions and plaques naming the previous auction winners.

Over the years, more than $17,000 has been raised by the wreath’s auctions.

“We never dreamed it would be going so many years later,” Lytton says.

Though in more recent years, the other CattleBelles around the province have disbanded, the Interlakes chapter is still going strong, branching out into new areas of education and advocacy.

They can often be spotted at local fairs, markets and festivals, selling their signature Beef on a Bun or educating the public about the importance of agriculture for the community.

“Our latest endeavour is our canning workshop, helping people who cook to preserve their own food,” Lytton says. “We’re hoping to do that one again this fall.”

In the meantime, the group is looking forward to reconnecting with past members this weekend in celebration of their anniversary, and perhaps inspiring some new like-minded agriculture enthusiasts to get involved.

“There are a lot more young people becoming involved in agriculture,” Horn notes. “And we do need more young people, that’s for sure.”

