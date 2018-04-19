A group photo of attendees at the Ladies Auxiliary’s April 4 meeting which hosted a luncheon for Interlakes’ Log Cabin Quilters. Diana Forster photo.

Ladies Auxiliary host Log Cabin Quilters

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

At their April 4 meeting, Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary (LA) welcomed new resident Andrea Lee.

The LA’s raffle tickets are now available, $5 each or three for $10. Prizes comprise a quilt donated by Central Okanagan Search & Rescue; an electric boat motor donated by Mary Shennum; an afghan donated by Debbie Patterson; hand-crafted cheese platters donated by Gary Sayenchuk; and a birdhouse donated by Lorelei Jones.

The raffle will be drawn at the summer Fishing Derby, August 5.

The Fall Dinner/Dance was set for October 13.

The LA was then delighted to welcome the Log Cabin Quilters (LCQ) for a splendid lunch, after which LCQ’s Olaug Jaenicke won the door prize of David’s Tea and infuser.

Condolences

Interlakers were sorry to learn that Roe Lake’s Brian Ternent passed away on March 18 at the age of 73. A resident since 1976, the particularly helpful soul was best known as BJs Chimney Sweep. Sincere sympathy is extended to his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will remember Bud Ritchie, previously a director of Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission, at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC,) 2 pm, Saturday, May 19.

Congratulations

Her many friends send birthday wishes for Ruth Allan’s 76th birthday.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Coffee Chat at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 20.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 20.

– Moroccan cooking lesson/dinner ($25 inclusive) is at the ICC at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 21. Limited space; call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Call 250-593-4869 to book your May 1 foot massage (between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) at the ICC.

– Community Quilting is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25 at the ICC.

– Toddler Play Group is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 27 at the ICC.

– Darts & Games night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 28.

– Mark your calendar for the Bridge Lake Photo Group’s 10th Annual Exhibition at the ICC from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 29.

Previous story
Seniors Resource Directory a free advertising opportunity

Just Posted

A decrease in locally written letters to the editor is significant

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Slightly elevated levels of lead found in 100 Mile Elementary School

Parents advised to give students water bottles

Increase in property crime incl. stolen rifles, shotgun

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 86 complaints and calls for service… Continue reading

Seniors Resource Directory a free advertising opportunity

“We think [businesses] would like to be part of it”

500 Hectare burn planned 70 kilometres west of 100 Mile

Burn to take place on the eastern bank of the Fraser River

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Builder of Kinder Morgan reinforces concerns over project

B.C. heads to court over pipeline jurisdiction as builder says doubt warranted

Health committee cheers idea of national pharmacare program, but cost an issue

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says she fears costs could be far higher than $19 billion

Canada’s oldest blood donor says it’s all gain, no pain after decades of giving

Great-grandmother and Coquitlam, B.C., resident has been donating blood since the late 1940s

Union says Trump bullying threatens hundreds of B.C. pulp mill jobs

Fear mounts that new U.S. anti-dumping duties could price Catalyst mills out of business

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

B.C. pizza shop broken into 4 times in 2 weeks

A Vernon business owner is beginning to feel targeted

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Most Read