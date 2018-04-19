Ladies Auxiliary host Log Cabin Quilters

A group photo of attendees at the Ladies Auxiliary’s April 4 meeting which hosted a luncheon for Interlakes’ Log Cabin Quilters. Diana Forster photo.

At their April 4 meeting, Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary (LA) welcomed new resident Andrea Lee.

The LA’s raffle tickets are now available, $5 each or three for $10. Prizes comprise a quilt donated by Central Okanagan Search & Rescue; an electric boat motor donated by Mary Shennum; an afghan donated by Debbie Patterson; hand-crafted cheese platters donated by Gary Sayenchuk; and a birdhouse donated by Lorelei Jones.

The raffle will be drawn at the summer Fishing Derby, August 5.

The Fall Dinner/Dance was set for October 13.

The LA was then delighted to welcome the Log Cabin Quilters (LCQ) for a splendid lunch, after which LCQ’s Olaug Jaenicke won the door prize of David’s Tea and infuser.

Condolences

Interlakers were sorry to learn that Roe Lake’s Brian Ternent passed away on March 18 at the age of 73. A resident since 1976, the particularly helpful soul was best known as BJs Chimney Sweep. Sincere sympathy is extended to his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will remember Bud Ritchie, previously a director of Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission, at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC,) 2 pm, Saturday, May 19.

Congratulations

Her many friends send birthday wishes for Ruth Allan’s 76th birthday.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Coffee Chat at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 20.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 20.

– Moroccan cooking lesson/dinner ($25 inclusive) is at the ICC at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 21. Limited space; call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Call 250-593-4869 to book your May 1 foot massage (between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) at the ICC.

– Community Quilting is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25 at the ICC.

– Toddler Play Group is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 27 at the ICC.

– Darts & Games night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 28.

– Mark your calendar for the Bridge Lake Photo Group’s 10th Annual Exhibition at the ICC from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 29.