Lac La Hache Thrift Store set to reopen

Barbara Hansen column

Has spring really sprung? It sure is hard to tell with all the goofy weather happening these days – nice warm sunny days with lots of thawing going on and then in the next breath, we get whiteout blizzards!

Spout Lake gravel road finally lost all of its slush and snow and decided it was time for us to play a new game – dodge the potholes – if you can, my goodness it is almost impossible. On Friday though I was thankful to see the grader had made an appearance and really did a fine job for a short distance. Hopefully, we will see him return to carry on his work at the start of this new week.

I watched a video clip that just had my heart pounding – I am very nervous when it comes to being on or around the ice. There had already been a lot of thawing but that did not deter one fellow from speeding along on the middle of the lake with the water just spraying all over – one final comment was ‘great truck wash!’ Not everyone would take a chance like that, I don’t think, as someone had already fallen through the ice at Loon Lake around the same time frame.

The other story I read about could also have been disastrous – it involved a dog who was in hot pursuit of some birds and ended up in open water with no way out. Rob Pilkington then had to slide on his belly to the edge of the ice to help reach his dog and pull him up and out.

The Cariboo Country Estates is gearing up for a showing of a 2021 show home tour on April 2 and 3. One mobile home has already been moved onsite at the sale office located at the old Edelweiss restaurant.

No news yet of what is happening at the Hungry Bear Diner or even who the new owner is. A couple of new businesses have started advertising though – Liddle Disposal and Recycling and Lac La Hache Mobile Welding. Good luck with your new ventures!

READ MORE: Barbara Hansen: Break-ins, vandals in Lac La Hache

There has been some thieving going on though around the area. Today there was a report that someone broke into the compound and stole two work trucks belonging to Engold. One of the trucks apparently will have some front-end damage as it was used to crash through the gate.

Then for three days in a row, a couple has helped themselves to the bottles and cans at the Share Shed. The bins are clearly marked that the cans are being collected for the Lac La Hache Community Club to help with the upkeep and maintenance of the arena. It is very disheartening as the pandemic has curbed all fundraising events that the Community Club usually does. The amount received for the bottles and cans is used to help with monthly expenses.

In closing, there is some exciting news! The thrift store will be opening for the season on April 10, hours of operation will be 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesdays to Saturdays. Judy Boehm has worked extremely hard to get things ready for the opening. Thank you to all who have generously donated these treasures through all the winter months. Stop in and check it out!

