Lac La Hache students slip ‘n slide into summer

Lincoln Bart lifts his legs as he slides down a slip’n’slide last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Trent Oliver slides in summer at Lac La Hache Elementary last week. Kicking her legs up Bailey Plante slides down a slip’n’slide on a hot summer day. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Zander deRuiter grins in delight while enjoying some wet and whacky fun. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Brantley Walsh steps off Lac La Hache Elementary’s slip’n’slide dripping wet. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Using her hands Summer Lisoway picks up some speed as she slides down a hill at Lac La Hache Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) With youthful glee, Jeriah Field leaps down Lac La Hache ELemtnary’s slip’n’slide. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nervously Shiloh Field is coaxed down the slip’n’slide with the helping hand of Trent Oliver to guide him. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Marcus Lisoway turns away as his feet send up a bow wave right into his face. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Andrew Selley rises up from the soapy water at the bottom of the slide. Beaming widely Lynden Hutchins plunges down the slip’n’slide at Lac La Hache Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jenna Strang braces herself as water splashes her at the bottom of the slide. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Principal Kristy Davis laughs as she takes her turn on the slip ’n slide. Davis will be leaving the school this fall. Anna deRuiter beams as she keeps her balance on the slip’n’slide. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jayme Cashin slides down the slip ’n slide backwards at Lac La Hache Elementary. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)

A garden hose, some soap and an old bit of lumber wrap are enough to make for a fun slip ‘n slide.

It’s all the students at Lac La Hache Elementary School need for a good time. The students were out enjoying the fresh air and cool water on a hot muggy Wednesday afternoon last week.

Principal Kristy Davis said it was a great opportunity to get outside, reasoning that if they waited until the last week of school they might get rain or chilly temperatures.

Davis said the lumber wrap for the slip ‘n slide was donated by West Fraser a few years ago. The kids seem to love it, she said, especially when she took a turn on the slide herself – likely the last time she will join them. Davies will not return to the school as principal this fall, which she said brings up a lot of emotions.

“I’m feeling a little bit sad but I feel like we’ve accomplished lots since I’ve been here,” Davis said. “It’s bittersweet. I’ll miss the community, miss the kids but I’m looking forward to teaching full time.”

Next year, Davis will be teaching a Grade 3-4 class at Cataline Elementary School in Williams Lake.

Replacing her at Lac La Hache will be 100 Mile Elementary’s Shawn Nelson, curently deputy principal at 100 Mile Elementary. Davis encourages him and the students to keep on growing the school to make it even better than it is now.

“It’s a great place to be, a great place to learn and we’ve got the most beautiful yard in all of SD27.”



