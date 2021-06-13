Lac La Hache students slip ‘n slide into summer

A garden hose, some soap and an old bit of lumber wrap are enough to make for a fun slip ‘n slide.
It’s all the students at Lac La Hache Elementary School need for a good time. The students were out enjoying the fresh air and cool water on a hot muggy Wednesday afternoon last week.
Principal Kristy Davis said it was a great opportunity to get outside, reasoning that if they waited until the last week of school they might get rain or chilly temperatures.
Davis said the lumber wrap for the slip ‘n slide was donated by West Fraser a few years ago. The kids seem to love it, she said, especially when she took a turn on the slide herself – likely the last time she will join them. Davies will not return to the school as principal this fall, which she said brings up a lot of emotions.
“I’m feeling a little bit sad but I feel like we’ve accomplished lots since I’ve been here,” Davis said. “It’s bittersweet. I’ll miss the community, miss the kids but I’m looking forward to teaching full time.”
Next year, Davis will be teaching a Grade 3-4 class at Cataline Elementary School in Williams Lake.
Replacing her at Lac La Hache will be 100 Mile Elementary’s Shawn Nelson, curently deputy principal at 100 Mile Elementary. Davis encourages him and the students to keep on growing the school to make it even better than it is now.
“It’s a great place to be, a great place to learn and we’ve got the most beautiful yard in all of SD27.”
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.