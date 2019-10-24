Lac la Hache students show off their fashion sense

‘I think the kids did a fantastic job getting up there on stage’

Parker Blundell does a little twirl during the show. Max Winkelman photos.

People in Lac la Hache were treated to a special show and dinner on Oct. 17. Students from Lac la Hache Elementary went to the Thrift Store and picked out an outfit for their very own fashion show.

“It went really well. It was a fun evening. We had probably 50-ish people,” says principal Kristy Davis. “I think the kids did a fantastic job getting up there on stage. They were having a lot of fun doing it.”

One of the reasons they decided to host the event is because they wanted to be more involved with the community, says Davis.

“The idea of reusing and improving our footprint, having a better impact on our world,” were also reasons for the event, says Davis.

The group collected donations for the food bank and held a silent auction as well.

“There wasn’t any charge to get in. It was just more about getting the community out to our school and having a good night and having some good food.”

Amongst the food were some potatoes grown in the school’s own garden.

“The dinner was fabulous. We had turkey and ham and perogies, lots of salads and desserts.”

The students really enjoyed being part of the fashion show, as well as going to the Thrift Store, getting to pick their outfit and showing it off, says Davis.

About 15 students participated in the show.

After the dinner, Mary Forbes set up a recycling station for everyone.

“We composted all the leftover food that we could and recycled the paper cups and had a burn pile too where all the paper product would be burned,” she says.

Madison Bender (left) and Anna de Ruiter having fun during the show.

Raina Rees (left) and Lily Henderson showing off their outfits.

Heather deRuiter MC’ing during the show.

Summer Lisoway seemed a little shy during the show.