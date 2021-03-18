Lac La Hache students give thanks to local firefighters

The Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department’s Jean Dean (from left), Bill McGill and Julie Machado show off one of the posters the students of the Lac La Hache Elementary School made them. (Photo submitted) From left: Members of the Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department, Jean Dean, Bill McGill and Julie Machado show off one of the posters they received from Lac La Hache Elementary students. (Photo submitted)

Members of the Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department were delighted to receive handmade posters from students at Lac La Hache Elementary.

Just before spring break on Friday, March 12, Fire Chief Terry Murphy and 10 firefighters visited the school in a firetruck. Murphy said he received a call that, rather than making Valentine’s Day cards, the students had put together a collection of posters to thank essential service workers.

“It’s amazing the amount of work they did,” Murphy said. “It was awesome. We had a great time down there. Anytime you can engage the youth to be safer, it’s win-win for everybody.”

Murphy said he and his team loved the chance to converse with the students and see the smiles on their faces as they presented their work. Unfortunately, he couldn’t give them a tour of the fire truck because of the pandemic but he put on a show with the lights and siren.

The posters the students awarded them are already hung up in their fire hall, Murphy said, specifically in the department’s meeting room.

“They look fantastic, it adds a lot of colour to the walls.”

Murphy would like to thank the staff and students for recognizing the importance of essential service workers. He reminds students to stay safe over the break.



