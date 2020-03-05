Lexi Abramson wins gold medal in wrestling at provincials. (Submitted photo)

Lac la Hache resident wins gold wrestling at provincials

Barbara Hansen’s regular correspondence for the Lac la Hache area

Disgusting – that is the word that comes to mind! Two things qualify for that sentence – one is that it is snowing again today (Feb. 29) and doesn’t seem to want to let up at all. The second thing that qualifies is the escalation of the thievery going on at the Share Shed. It is not just taking the bottles and cans, batteries and diesel from the machines, but the thieves have stepped up their activities and are doing damage now.

On the last episode the window in the building was broken, papers were all scattered around and what the frightening thing is that diesel was spilled all over the front of the building. I guess it has not dawned on them that their activities may just shut down the dump/share shed and the access to the cash cow will be gone – poor desperate fools!

Local resident wins gold

Not all news is dismal but we do have exciting news – gold! One of our local residents, Lexi Abramson, has won a gold medal in wrestling at the provincials. Congratulations Lexi on a job well done!

Engold

There is gold in those hills although we may have to wait a while for that news to happen – Engold has acquired an option to purchase more property (875 hectares of mineral claims) adjoining their existing property which is located near the Aurizon Gold Deposit.

Crib Tournament

A record attendance has been set at one of the most favourite events offered at the OAPO – 47 people attended the Crib Tournament held on Feb 22. They travelled from as far away as Quesnel and Bridge Lake and all points in between.

Arena

The season at the Rolf Zeis Arena is quickly coming to a close. The Old Timers have a big tournament scheduled for the weekend of March 7, and the last public skate will be held on March 15, if you haven’t been out yet, plan on doing so soon. A big thank you to all the volunteers – without you none of this could have been possible, all your help is truly appreciated.

Classes

Each day of the week offers classes of all sorts of exercises at the OAPO. Gale has her fitness classes on Monday and Tuesday mornings, Murray has his Tai-Chi on Wednesday and Friday mornings. There is one new class happening though – Kendra Lynn Drebit is offering kickboxing fitness classes. The classes will be one hour long and will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. with the very first class starting on March 5. The drop-in fee will be $15 a lesson or a punch card is available for 10 lessons for a price of $120. The only things you will need to bring along is a yoga mat, water bottle and a towel.

Alpine First Aid is starting up classes at the Community Hall again this year. Occupational First Aid level 1 will be held March 12 from 8:30 a.m. untill 4:30 p.m. and Transportation Endorsement will be held on March 13. For more information or to register, call Cyndie at 250-320-5782.

Reminder – The last day to register for the Lac La Hache Curling Club Fun Spiel is March 7. Call Mavis at 250-302-2808 or Hetty at 250-396-4253.

100 days of school celebrated by having a fun-filled day by Mrs Lindberg’s class. (Submitted photo)

