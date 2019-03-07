Lac la Hache Elementary participates in Pink Shirt Day

I just don’t know what to think anymore! One minute we are having the worst snowy day with blizzard-like conditions and then the next day is super chilly but with beautiful sunshine. Personally, I think I will welcome spring with open arms, enough of this silliness!

Community Club

The Community Club held its Annual General Meeting on one of those snowy days but that did not stop people from attending.

It definitely was very nice to see a few new faces in the crowd for sure and I hope to see more venture out. The executive pretty well stayed the same with only one slight change.

Director Brittany Wasstrom takes over as President from retiring Larry McCrea, Vice President is Wendy Williams, Treasurer is Jeanette McCrea and I remain as the secretary of the club.

Handicap washroom

The handicap washroom at the Community Hall has been inspected and passed with flying colours!

The new shelving in the back room is still in the process of being built and being installed, once that is completed all the renovating we have planned for the time being will be finished.

Once the weather improves it will be lovely to sit on the benches that have been placed on the deck outside, will make for a nice break and change.

Pink Shirt Day

The students at the elementary school have been kept very busy with activities. They participated in Pink Shirt Day on Feb 27, meeting in the gym for a short time with guest speakers Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen and Al Richmond.

Then they marched from the school to the community hall, singing and carrying anti-bullying signs. On their return, they met once again at the gym for hot chocolate and treats.

The week concluded with a movie night on March 1. The students enjoyed the movie Ralph Breaks the Internet and partook in the many treats in the concession.

Community Navigators

The Community Navigators are meeting at the OAPO from 1-3PM on the following dates, March 14 and 28 and then April 11 and 29.

They will be on hand to help people apply for income assistance, disability benefits, CPP, Old Age Security, GIS, Income Tax Rebates and Shelter Aid if required. This service is very helpful and is totally free.

Arena

The arena is just hopping this weekend with a two-day action packed tournament for the Atom Rep teams.

Many thanks to all the volunteers who donated their time by working the concession and looking after the ice.

The season has just about finished with the deadline of scheduled activities being mid-March, that being a training camp on March 16 and 17. We certainly could not operate without all the volunteers, the generous donations and terrific efforts in the fundraising, thank you to all!