Lac la Hache Elementary has 32 students

Justice and Sara Lisoway take children to the first day of school…Marcus grade 5, Lily grade 7 and Summer kindergarten. Submitted photo.

School has just barely begun, committees and activities are starting up and quickly filling the calendar. This year our elementary school has 32 children enrolled which is exciting as eight of the students are in kindergarten. Great news for the Parents Advisory Council as there will be new faces, new ideas, talents and strengths. The first meeting is super important with it being election night for the upcoming year – come on out and join all the parents in the library at 5:30 p.m. on Sept 23. These parents work super hard fundraising for student activities and all help is appreciated.

Hot lunches will also be starting up soon, stay tuned for more news about the hot breakfast program also in the works.

Some of the activities the students will be participating in are as follows: the Terry Fox Run on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 1:15 p.m. and Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30. Sept. 27 is a Pro D-Day and there will be no school for the students that day.

There has been much chatter/discussion about safety for the children recently as they head off to school each day. Word has filtered out that it is a no for speed bumps on Clarke Avenue and there are many hopeful wishes for a crosswalk or traffic lights at Race Trac Gas station for the children crossing the highway each day or even flashing lights would be nice. It would be most beneficial as not everyone adheres to the 60 km/h speed zone, all they see is a very nice long straight stretch of road as they pass through our community.

Work bee

The work bee at the arena on Sept. 8 went very well as much was accomplished. The arena was cleaned top to bottom, many thanks to the volunteers and the pickle ball players who helped. Some maintenance work has been done as George and his team of volunteers are waiting to start putting the ice in. Hopefully, the first public skate will be held on Oct. 6.

Crib

The crib tournament held on Sept. 14 at the OAPO was deemed to be a total success, it is one of the most favourite events. 36 players from surrounding areas attended and all enjoyed the day of playing cards and the yummy spaghetti lunch.

Turkey time

There is another great event to be held at the OAPO on Sept. 21. It’s turkey time – a turkey dinner complete with all the goodies for the price of $18!

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and back door takeout will also be provided. For more information please contact Judy at 250-396-7298.

Coffeehouse

The next church sponsored Coffeehouse is scheduled for Oct. 4 at the OAPO. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m.

A great evening with lots of local talent and time for fellowship.

Any optional donations received will be going to help the hurricane relief efforts.