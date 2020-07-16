This visitor was spotted by the Community Church on Timothy Lake Road. (Mickell Wice photo)

Lac la Hache businesses reopened

Barbara Hansen’s regular correspondence for the Lac la Hache area

Hello everyone – sure is nice to be getting back to something more normal! What a bunch of craziness this last little while has been – the pandemic, rain, washouts, mud and mosquitoes! I honestly thought that the wildfires in 2017 were the worst thing I would ever experience, but nope I was wrong.

I am truly thankful that our province has been looked after by Dr. Bonnie Henry otherwise the outcome may have turned out a little differently. The highlight of my day definitely has been the 3 p.m. report of the situation of the virus cases. There was a steady decrease and it has enabled some of the businesses to reopen but in a somewhat reduced capacity. Rules have had to be implemented – social distancing being the most important of all. The last few days have shown some increases in the numbers, so it is very real and still there – everyone please be aware and be cautious.

Reopen

The Thrift store reopened on June 27, it was something people were anxiously waiting for and as a result opening day was a huge success. Donations are being gratefully accepted although no large furniture, please.

Skookum Scoops has also reopened – stop by Thursday to Monday and check out the delicious flavours that are being offered.

Congratulations to Pam King and the successful opening of her Food Truck – stop by and find her parked at Franks Meats at 112 – I have heard all great reviews about the yummy menu and treats she offers.

Governor General

Academic Medal

The best news is always saved for last – way back at the beginning of March I told you all about Lexi Abramson winning the gold medal for wrestling at the provincials. Guess what that dear gal has done now? Lexi has been awarded the Governor General Academic Medal for achieving the highest grade point average of a graduating high school student!

Congratulations Lexi – we are all so proud of you!

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Legion, District disagree on where to put Cenotaph

Just Posted

Legion, District disagree on where to put Cenotaph

Remembrance Day in community hall considered not safe

Thompson Nicola Regional Library offers summer reading club

Multiple age categories available

UPDATED: Interior Health to add 495 long-term seniors care beds

Nelson, Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton to receive new facilities

Graffiti sprayed on 100 Mile Community Hall

‘We’re having a hard time through this COVID’

Have you been following the Justin Trudeau and WE Charity story?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Study suggests 8 times more people in B.C. infected with virus than confirmed

The study looked at anonymous blood samples collected for reasons unrelated to COVID-19

B.C. announces funding to support post-secondary students with disabilities

The province is investing $275,000 in the new BCcampus website

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

Northern Indigenous cannabis cultivation facility to supply over 60 private B.C. stores

Construction to soon resume on Nations Cannabis in Burns Lake

‘Let’s all do a self-check’: Okanagan mayor reacts to racist vandalism targeting local family

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

Most Read