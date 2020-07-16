Lac la Hache businesses reopened

Hello everyone – sure is nice to be getting back to something more normal! What a bunch of craziness this last little while has been – the pandemic, rain, washouts, mud and mosquitoes! I honestly thought that the wildfires in 2017 were the worst thing I would ever experience, but nope I was wrong.

I am truly thankful that our province has been looked after by Dr. Bonnie Henry otherwise the outcome may have turned out a little differently. The highlight of my day definitely has been the 3 p.m. report of the situation of the virus cases. There was a steady decrease and it has enabled some of the businesses to reopen but in a somewhat reduced capacity. Rules have had to be implemented – social distancing being the most important of all. The last few days have shown some increases in the numbers, so it is very real and still there – everyone please be aware and be cautious.

Reopen

The Thrift store reopened on June 27, it was something people were anxiously waiting for and as a result opening day was a huge success. Donations are being gratefully accepted although no large furniture, please.

Skookum Scoops has also reopened – stop by Thursday to Monday and check out the delicious flavours that are being offered.

Congratulations to Pam King and the successful opening of her Food Truck – stop by and find her parked at Franks Meats at 112 – I have heard all great reviews about the yummy menu and treats she offers.

Governor General

Academic Medal

The best news is always saved for last – way back at the beginning of March I told you all about Lexi Abramson winning the gold medal for wrestling at the provincials. Guess what that dear gal has done now? Lexi has been awarded the Governor General Academic Medal for achieving the highest grade point average of a graduating high school student!

Congratulations Lexi – we are all so proud of you!