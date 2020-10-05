Lac La Hache arena reopens

The Community Club met on Sept. 8, the first meeting since the start of the pandemic in March. As a result, there were many different issues and items stockpiled to be reviewed and discussed. Many thanks to the people who attended and participated: the discussions were very lively with lots of input from all. The first item of importance to be discussed was the reopening of the arena – do we do it or not? The answer after much deliberation was YES!

Work has commenced at the arena in order to meet a tentative start-up date of mid-October. Resurfacing preparation work has been done, painting completed and the cooling plant fired up. Thanks to the volunteers who helped with all this work thus far. The next step would be to start spraying water for the making of the ice. The plan is to run two shifts: 9 p.m. to midnight and then midnight to 3 a.m. If you feel you can help with this please contact George Lee at 250-644-6412.

The largest user group – the Old Timers Hockey League – made a firm commitment to continue their super fantastic fundraising this year to help the Community Club keep the Rolf Zeis arena up and running. There are stricter rules in place this year and the general consensus was that our arena would be used more to fill in the gaps at other arenas by providing more ice time availability. Each user group would be required to submit a COVID plan to ensure all the BC Health guidelines would be followed.

Unfortunately, bingo will not be starting up yet until it is safe and permissible to host large events.

The new sign for the Thrift Store is ready and will be installed shortly, keep an eye out for it. It will be a beauty to fit in the frame already set up by the AXE. The Thrift Store is still very busy with donations and shoppers looking for that special treasure. There are no plans/dates in place yet to shut down for the season – it all depends on the weather. The Thrift Store operates Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will continue to do so until the snow flies. Judy appreciates her volunteers and can’t thank them enough for all their help. Thumbs up gals for a job well done!

School is in session with about 30 students in attendance at the Lac La Hache Elementary school. They are adapting well to new rules and procedures. The Lac La Hache Elementary school is operating as a wild school on a three-year grant from Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation (HCTF) Education, and have many learning sessions outdoors and more in the works.

In the past week, students have had their pictures taken and enjoyed one Professional Development (Pro-D) day. The next events to look forward to and participate in are: Orange Shirt Day on Sept 30 and the Terry Fox Run on Oct. 2, everyone is welcome to join in from 1.15 p.m. to 1.45 p.m. To stay within the maximum 50 person guideline please call the school to let them know if you will be attending. The meals program will be offered again this year – hot breakfasts will be on Mondays and lunches will be on Thursdays. This program will commence once food-safe volunteers are in place. Big thanks to the parents who have already volunteered.

Welcome and hello to new staff member Mrs. Coulson who is an Education Assistant.

Pam’s Food Services continues to cook up a storm – great menu choices. I fairly drool when I see pictures of cabbage rolls, perogies, bannock, Chinese food etc. Give her a call at 250-398-0791 to book your order or find out what’s cooking!

Skookum Scoops has modified their hours – they will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12-5 p.m. Stop in and try one of their new flavours.

