Lac des Roches supports World Suicide Awareness Day

Lac des Roches’ community walk in honour of World Suicide Awareness Day was a great success. As organizer Sharron Woloshyn pointed out: “Of course, in the Cariboo pets count so, including dogs Thistle and Puma, and horses Hail and Kismet, we had 18 participants.” She added that, because everyone contributed a nominal participation fee, they were able to send $240 to support suicide survivors’ grief counselling in Kamloops.

Interlakes

Community Centre

(ICC)

ICC’s outdoor Pickleball Courts are ready for play, complete with lines and fencing, and ICC is most grateful to all their volunteers for accomplishing these tasks.

Drop-in Tuesdays or Thursdays, at 8am, or 10:30am, as long as the weather holds. Pickleball then continues inside the hall. $2 for members, $3 for non-members.

The annual Christmas Market is indoors on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 11am to 3pm. Vendors requiring a space should contact Mai at 250-593-9842 or email martinandmai@telus.net.

The popular Ladies’ Only Auction will be back on Saturday, Nov. 18. Doors open at noon for setting up and viewing; the auction will commence at 1pm.

Questions may be directed to Jeanne at 250-593-4308.

Mountain Spruce

Community Centre

(MSCC)

As promised, Ladies’ Night at 6:30pm, Oct. 12, brings back the popular “Mystery Box Team-Cooking Challenge,” but with tweaking and more challenge. Randomly-selected teams will receive a box of “strange or unusual” ingredients they have to use, and a cooking method. Teams will have 90 minutes to provide a complete meal comprising main course, two side dishes and dessert.

Three mystery judges will be recruited. And there will be prizes. The cost is $15 for your meal and a pop or water. RSVP mandatory. PM Shannon Maria; text 604-617-7863; or email mtnspruce@gmail.com

MSCC is already planning their Dec. 9 Christmas Dinner and is looking for helpers on that committee. They also need a count of guests intending to come, as the hall only seats 50. They may provide a second date to accommodate everyone.

Your reply on their Facebook poll is requested by Oct. 8, which gives you time to check with your family, friends and neighbours, and gives them time to decide whether it will be one date or two.

Tickets are not yet available, but your turkey/ham meal with all the fixings will be $10. Alcohol will be available at $5 per drink, and the liquor licence does not permit you to bring your own alcohol. Please respond to the poll ASAP.

Greetings

Birthday bubbly goes to Carolyn Charlton.

Congratulations on long-time wedding anniversaries are sent for: Nicki & Pete Bonter’s 31st; Patty & Tom Nash’s 48th; Marsha & Dennis McCoy’s 53rd; Celine & Paul Desaulniers’ 57th; and Sharon & Jim Chislett’s 63rd.

Calendar

CARDIO at ICC: 9:30am, Sundays, Oct. 8/22; 9am, Fridays, Oct. 13/27.

CREATIVE KIDS (ages 4 -12) at ICC: 1:30-3:30pm, Thursdays, Oct. 12/26.

MYSTERY COOKING CHALLENGE (Ladies Night) at MSCC: 6:30pm, Oct. 12. See above.

CRIB at MCSS: 7pm Fridays, Oct. 13/27.

POKER at ICC: 6:45pm, Oct. 28. Play starts 7pm sharp. Buy-in $10 plus $2 for the hall. Call Jeanne 250-593-4308 for any updates.

REMEMBRANCE DAY SERVICE at MSCC: (outdoors unless it’s raining): 10:45am, Saturday, Nov. 11.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR (indoors) at ICC: 11am to 3pm, Sunday, Nov. 12. See above

LADIES ONLY AUCTION at ICC: Saturday, Nov. 18. See above.

100 Mile House