Kitchens, cannabis winning combo

Janet Lily has come a long way since running Garth’s Electric with her husband

Janet Lilly is owner of Our Kitchen Corner and Club Cannabis. She also helps to run Garth’s Electric with her husband Garth. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

It was a man’s world when Janet Lilly started working at Garth’s Electric 41 years ago.

People would invariably overlook her for another staffer because she was a young woman – even though she helped run the company with her husband Garth.

That doesn’t happen much anymore.

As the owner of Our Kitchen Corner and Club Cannabis, Lilly has found her niche as a local business owner – and one to be reckoned with. She is currently in the midst of finalizing details for two more Club Cannabis operations, in Cache Creek and North Kamloops.

“I believe with our town, if people are ambitious and are wanting to try to get out of their comfort zone, there are a lot of things they can do,” Lilly said. “They just have to step outside the box.”

She is about to do the same herself. Her daughter, who is working for Lilly remotely, recently set up a website and online sales for Our Kitchen Corner Boutique, to help breathe new life into the bricks-and-mortar business, which opened on Birch Avenue in 2015. As part of the online sales, the two women plan to launch kitchen subscription boxes this Christmas, eventually offering them four times a year.

The boxes would include items for “littles and bigs” – children and adults – and feature things like fun kitchen gadgets and matching aprons.

“That’s pretty cool,” Lilly said, noting she has previously signed up for subscription boxes that include chocolates, wine and the Carnivore Club’s pepperoni and beef jerky. “I like that whole concept. I think you have to keep moving forward because even with brick-and-mortar shops, people are going online.”

She hopes the boxes will help boost sales at the kitchen store, which has been affected by years of wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, she is busy growing her cannabis business.

It took her a year-and-a-half to decide to open Club Cannabis in 2020, she said, noting she faced criticism by some who have gone so far as to boycott her kitchen store. “I had some say ‘I can’t believe you did that. You’re a grandma,’” Lilly said.

But she has no regrets, saying “I believe in legal pot, I really do. They take the criminal element out of it, take the taxes off it.”

She noted there are a lot of people in town who want not just cannabis, but CBD oils to help them relieve pain. One woman uses a CBD cream to ease her shingles.

“You get all these ladies in there, say, in my age demographic, and they’re always buying for a friend,” she laughed. “Overall I think it’s really good and I like the idea of it.

“One thing about the government stores – it’s almost like designer pot nowadays.”

Lilly maintains she is getting so busy she may have to quit Garth’s Electric. Besides running her businesses, she recently became a member of the Chamber of Commerce and is involved in community endeavours such as the Santa Claus Parade.

“I’ve tried to be really community-minded,” she said, adding she is excited to see more people moving to town and opening businesses. “I hope people will continue to shop local. We can’t just buy from Amazon because all the small towns will close.”



