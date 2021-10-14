Kindergym returns to Community Hall

Elke Baechmann (left) goes for a ride on scooters with Kallie Hall, Rylee Langford and Oden Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Elke Baechmann gives Oden Hall a boost as they race around on scooters at 100 Mile House’s Kindergym. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Oden Hall beams as he goes for a ride on a scooter in 100 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rylee Langford loved racing around the 100 Mile Community Hall at the first Kindergym of the school year last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Oden Hall grins as he turns his scooter around at the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rylee Langford loved racing around the 100 Mile Community Hall at the first Kindergym of the school year last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kallie Hall (left) scoots around the 100 Mile Community Hall with her brother Oden Hall, Kindergym Early Childhood Educator Elke Baechmann and Rylee Langford (back). (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press) Claire Kidston goes for a drive in a buggy at 100 Mile House’s Kindergym. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rylee Langford gazes at her slice of apple during snacktime at Kindergym. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nicki Fisher reads her grandson Eli Hogg a book on the stage of the 100 Mile Community Hall. Kallie Hal and her brother Oden Hall race on bicycles missing pedals through the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

After a multi-month absence, Kindergym is back at the 100 Mile Community Hall.

Elke Baechmann, Kindergym’s Early Childhood Educator, said it was great to be back in the hall engaging with the children. For her first time back from the summer break last week, she said seven children and their families came out to take part.

The program takes place at the hall every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Baechmann said the program tends to involve a lot of exercising on small bikes, using simple toys, building puzzles and other fun challenging activities for those under the age of four.

“It’s awesome to be back and good to be with the kids again,” Baechmann said. “The kids really enjoy being with each other too. Families are connecting again, grandparents are here having fun, so it’s a good feeling all around.”

READ MORE: Farmer’s Market shifts to South Cariboo Rec Centre

COVID-19 protocols are still in place. Parents and grandparents who attend are asked to wear masks and sanitize their hands before entering while the children only need to wash their hands before playing together.

Annette Mead said she loved watching her 21-month-old granddaughter Claire Kidston play with other children at Kindergym last week. She said the interaction helps to keep Claire social, which is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a small community and I think small communities are based on the interactions of all the community members. Building strong communities starts from this age up, so I think it’s a good thing,” Mead said.

As a drop-in program, no registration is required for Kindergym but Baechmann said parents can contact her via the South Cariboo StrongStart – School District No.27 Facebook page. Kindergym runs in the community hall until July.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House