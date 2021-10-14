Kindergym returns to Community Hall

After a multi-month absence, Kindergym is back at the 100 Mile Community Hall.
Elke Baechmann, Kindergym’s Early Childhood Educator, said it was great to be back in the hall engaging with the children. For her first time back from the summer break last week, she said seven children and their families came out to take part.
The program takes place at the hall every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Baechmann said the program tends to involve a lot of exercising on small bikes, using simple toys, building puzzles and other fun challenging activities for those under the age of four.
“It’s awesome to be back and good to be with the kids again,” Baechmann said. “The kids really enjoy being with each other too. Families are connecting again, grandparents are here having fun, so it’s a good feeling all around.”
COVID-19 protocols are still in place. Parents and grandparents who attend are asked to wear masks and sanitize their hands before entering while the children only need to wash their hands before playing together.
Annette Mead said she loved watching her 21-month-old granddaughter Claire Kidston play with other children at Kindergym last week. She said the interaction helps to keep Claire social, which is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a small community and I think small communities are based on the interactions of all the community members. Building strong communities starts from this age up, so I think it’s a good thing,” Mead said.
As a drop-in program, no registration is required for Kindergym but Baechmann said parents can contact her via the South Cariboo StrongStart – School District No.27 Facebook page. Kindergym runs in the community hall until July.
