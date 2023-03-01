Kick off spring with Seedy Saturday event

The event is set for March 18 at the Creekside Seniors Centre

Heather Richardson listens as Mojave Caplan of the Planting Seeds project instructs her on how to plant strawberry plants in a planter at Seedy Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Horse Lake Community Farm Co-Op is looking to cultivate some new gardeners at this year’s Seedy Saturday.

The annual event is set for Saturday, March 18 at the Creekside Seniors Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Co-Op board member Barb Matfin said they’re hoping to attract new gardeners and vendors alike.

“It’s a really good opportunity for some of the new folks in the community who may have moved up from the coast to learn about gardening in the South Cariboo,” Matfin said. “It’s actually better to have it earlier because people want to start their seeds.”

Seedy Saturday’s primary goal remains to promote gardening with diverse organic seeds in the South Cariboo. Matfin said keeping heritage seeds and alternative food sources viable is critical for the future.

“The world is losing food plant diversity as seed production is further becoming industrialized by the big growers. They concentrate on only a few varieties which is dangerous because if those varieties fail, because of climate change, pests or disease, what are we left with?” Matfin said. “The more varieties in the world, the better chance our descendants will have of survival.”

She said they’ll have several local seed vendors in attendance as well as CEEDS, the Canadian Council on Invasive Species, the Interlakes CattleBelles and Timber Mart 100 Mile. Many have already booked but she has room for more.

Matfin said they have ordered an entire seed display from the BC Eco Seed Co-op. It will include seeds from across the province for people to buy.

“One of the main tables is the seed sharing table where people can bring seeds if they have extra seeds and trade them. We have quite a collection of seeds from last year so you can bring seeds, take seeds and the ladies at that table are very knowledgeable gardeners,” Matfin said.

Matfin said Seedy Saturday also serves as a fundraiser for the co-op with all proceeds from the concession, garage sale and silent auction going to the farm. This year Matfin said the garage sale may take play inside Creekside due to the weather.

“It’s also a really good social event. People come out of the woodwork to see old friends and visit. You can meet new people and sit down, have lunch and get to know them. I always call it the social event of the spring.”

Anyone looking to sign up for Seedy Saturday or donate items to the silent auction is invited to contact info@horselakefarmcoop.ca.



