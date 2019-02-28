Just $1,000 needed for playground following fundraiser

Young Echo Cameron showed the first auction lot of Lancome perfumes. Diana Forster photos.

Nigh on 100 guests, plus children, enjoyed an outstanding dinner on Feb. 15 at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC).

Auctioneer, Ted Pappas of Clinton, auctioned off 65 donated items, before guests danced to The James Gang.

The fundraiser for a playground, after Bridge Lake School’s playground was taken to Horse Lake School, brought in $6,500, bringing the overall total raised to $1,000 shy of the $25,000 needed to apply for a grant. Any donation towards the last $1,000 will be gratefully received.

Condolences

Residents were sad to learn that Mary Phillips passed away on Feb. 14 aged 96. She and her husband, Albert, celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary last July. Sincere sympathy is extended to him, their family and friends.

Congratulations

Belated birthday greetings go to Cameron Caldwell, Duncan Jarvis and Les Poirier; and congratulations on Darlene and Monty Furber’s 45th wedding anniversary.

Happy birthday today to Vince Forsberg; and to Melissa Grahn, Pat Lytton and Wes Greig.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

– CCC (coffee, cards, crib) is at the ICC from 10 a.m. to noon, every Tuesday.

– The Bridge Lake Fair meets at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 at the Carroll residence.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at the ICC.

– The Deka Ladies Auxiliary meets at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at the Deka Firehall.

– The 4 Lakes Art Group recommences from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays from March 6 at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC).

– The MSCEC book exchange/sale recommences from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays from March 6.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8.

– Jam Session at the MSCEC starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

– Foot massage at the ICC is on Mondays from 10 a.m. March is fully booked. The next one is April 15. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Call 250-593-4869 to reserve your table ($15 or $25) at the ICC’s April 27 Trade Show.