Junior firefighters train for the future

Noah Harvey aspires to become a career firefighter and is currently taking the Fire Training Services Program at PSO and receiving hands-on training as a junior firefighter for the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Noah Harvey has always wanted to carry on his great-grandfather’s legacy by becoming a firefighter.

The 17-year-old took the first steps toward that goal by joining the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department as a junior firefighter. It’s a lot different, he said, than what he’s seen on TV.

“They train you, get you gear, the people there are so nice,” Harvey said. “It’s fun but nothing like the shows. It’s more extreme and they leave out a lot of dramatic things. Getting the gear on is pretty challenging. You have to do it in under a minute for regular pants and vest and under two minutes for the breathing apparatus.”

Harvey is in training both at the Forest Grove hall and at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, where he’s working to get his S-100 through its Fire Training Services Program. His training involves learning how to use chutes, jump through windows, clean his gear and what to do if he ever catches fire.

The program has been offered at PSO for nine years, thanks to digital media teacher John Murray, who is also a member of the 108 Mile Mile Volunteer Fire Department. About 20 students take the elective course every year, which focuses on structural firefighting, wildland firefighting and first aid. The program is supported by local fire departments, especially 100 Mile Fire Rescue.

“We’ve had a huge number of students go on to do wildland firefighting,” Murray said. “In my opinion, the course has been really successful.”

READ MORE: Female firefighters do the job with grit and determination

In addition to Harvey, two other students are working as junior firefighters, one with the 70 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department and the other with Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department. This is good to see, he said, especially with the widespread shortage of firefighters across the South Cariboo.

“I’m not just talking about what’s happening with the COVID stuff, a lot of halls are just running on the bare minimum. Anyone who takes this class and shows an interest in volunteering, even if it’s five or 10 years later, it’s a benefit to the community,” Murray said. “It’s really nice to see young people in the hall because a lot of times it’s a lot of grey hair.”

Forest Grove’s assistant fire chief Michelle Meeker said while Harvey has only been with the department a short time, his presence has revived the department’s energy. Meeker said having someone new to mentor has made everyone more engaged in their training.

The department welcomes new members, junior or otherwise, year-round. Anyone interested in joining is invited to come to the fire hall Tuesdays at 7 p.m. for training.

“It’s awesome, I love to see it,” Meeker said. “We need people to step up (and join the department). If we can have younger people step up that’s even better because they’re invested in the community and might stick around.”

Harvey has yet to go out on any calls with the Forest Grove department, mainly because of his lack of transportation. But once he gets his own car this spring, he hopes to start attending calls and earn some experience. As a minor, he won’t be allowed to go into any burning houses but will assist with traffic control, unloading equipment and other support work.

“I’ll probably be anxious when I first go out there but since I know everyone (at Forest Grove) is professional, I’ll do my best to stay calm, keep my composure and hope that it goes well,” he said.

Learning the hierarchy of a fire department and how a crew works have also been eye-opening, he said. There’s no rushing into situations alone. Instead, it’s all about slow and precise teamwork that prioritizes everyone’s safety above everything else.

Harvey said plans to join the BC Wildfire Service he turns 18 in June. But while he wouldn’t rule out becoming a professional firefighter locally, Harvey said he hopes to move to the Okanagan or Langley.

“I’m hoping I can start out here and then move to one of the cities and help a lot of people,” he said. “I want this to be my career path.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House