Free Press Archives

Jim Kupo’s Magic touch was said to keep the patrons of Big Country Lanes content 33 years ago.

From the Free Press archives

4YEARS AGO (2016) British Columbia Teacher’s Federation president Glen Hansman called a Supreme Court of Canada decision a “massive victory” for the union that would ensure the B.C . government would have to respect bargaining rights and collective agreements. Murray Helmer, president of the Cariboo Chilcotin Teacher’s Association was more subdued, pointing out the unconstitutional legislation that had been overturned had been in place since 2002, leading to underfunding of the school system that caused “an entire generation to miss out.”

8YEARS AGO (2012) Two shiny bridges were lowered into the Bridge Creek waterfall trails by helicopter. The sight of the aluminum bridges dangling at the end of a 150-foot-long cable was described as a “sight to behold” by reporters. The District of 100 Mile House’s operation supervisor Kevin Dicken said the operation went “far smoother” than expected thanks to the work of his team and Sarvair Helicopters. The bridges were 40 and 50 feet long and weighed 1,500 and 1,900 pounds respectively. “It’s a relief to get them in and I’m happy they are here,” Dicken said.

16YEARS AGO (2004) Abattoir operators and meat producers alike were concerned that new provincial meat inspection regulations would prove unhealthy for both animals and the economy. The new regulation came into effect on Sept 1, 2004, requiring mandatory inspection of all animals raised for the sale of meat before and after their slaughter. The goal was to make B.C. beef more consistent and boost the confidence of consumers but many were concerned the move incentivized large scale centralized processing facilities rather than small-time independent regional operations

32 YEARS AGO (1988) Jim Kupo’s Magic touch was said to keep the patrons of Big Country Lanes content. As owner and manager, Kupo saw about 40 people a day use the lanes and he had become a magician at fixing technical problems that might arise. While the cause of the issue may not have always been apparent, he’d figure it out. In addition to bowling, house activities included a pool tournament taking place twice a week, attracting local youth to play pool and arcade games. “I won’t be a millionaire but it pays the bills,” Kupo said.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Online craft fair launched

Just Posted

Enid “Dimps” Horn was recognized for 50 years of leadership with the 4-H Club. (Photo submitted)
Watch Lake woman recognized for 50 years of 4-H leadership

Dimps Horn has been involved in 4-H since she was 12 years old.

Chris Warren, with his “comfort” quilt, donated by the Log Cabin Quilters on the loss of his home. (Diana Forster photo).
Generous support for gift boxes

News from Deka Lake

An American gold finch, one of many types of birds 100 Mile House birders may count this winter. (Paul Foth photo, submitted) An American gold finch, one of many types of birds 100 Mile House birders may count this winter. (Paul Foth photo)
Annual Christmas bird count returning to 100 Mile House

After a hiatus, the count will be held in December.

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

Westin Choy (from left) does some Christmas shopping for his grandmother with his little brother Nixon Choy and mother Krystil Choy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PHOTOS: Interlakes Christmas Craft Market draws dozens of shoppers

Vendors offered range of crafty items

Kyle Charles poses for a photo in Edmonton on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Marvel Entertainment, the biggest comic book publisher in the world, hired the 34-year-old First Nations illustrator as one of the artists involved in Marvel Voice: Indigenous Voices #1 in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
VIDEO: Indigenous illustrator of new Marvel comic hopes Aboriginal women feel inspired

Kyle Charles says Indigenous women around the world have reached out

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Long-awaited federal rent subsidy program for businesses hurt by COVID-19 opens today

The new program will cover up to 65 per cent of rent or commercial mortgage interest

Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver. (Google Maps)
B.C. archbishop says there was ‘no evidence’ given for ban on in-person religious services

Ban applies to all gatherings until at least Dec. 7

People pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Top doctor urges Canadians to plan safe holidays as new COVID cases continue to rise

Positivity rate has increased from 5.8% to 6.6%

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

Most Read