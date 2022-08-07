Jewelry making runs in the family

Making jewelry is a family affair for Lisa Evans and Jessica Dunn.

The mother-daughter duo started creating earrings and bracelets together 20 years ago after Evans took a course. They began with wire and glass beads but both have since diversified. Evans incorporates nature, such as porcupine quills, into her pieces. Her daughter prefers using chunkier beads with shells to add a flashier element to her jewelry.

“I’ve always loved doing crafts, of all kinds, and jewelry was just something that piqued my interest,” said Evans, who sells her products under Lisa’s Treasures. “It’s a very gratifying craft. You can make things fairly quickly and see your little creations right there.”

Dunn said loves the creative aspect and coming up with new designs.

“It was just being able to create with your hands,” said Dunn, whose jewelry is marketed as Under the Sun Crafts. “Sometimes I’d get frustrated and tear it apart and then just lay it out again until I find what pattern works.”

The pair haven’t been able to create as much over the past few years. Dunn has been busy with work as a cashier at Save-On-Foods while both also help out with the family-run Forest Grove’s Rainbow Farms. But with events and summer markets back on again after the pandemic, they have an urge to start making jewelry again.

Dunn would like to hit up the Loon Bay Craft Market while Evans is looking forward to the Christmas markets in the fall.

“I’d have to see how I’d do getting my brain and hands back into it but I miss it,” Dunn said.



Lisa Evans and Jessica Dunn love creating homemade jewelry together. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)