MLA Donna Barnett is arrested by Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School student Lauren McLean as part of the high school’s jail and bail fundraiser on April 20.

Jailed local leaders raise nearly $10,000 in bail

Organizer Marsha Ried was blown away by community support for school’s dry grad

Peter Skene Ogden (PSO) Secondary School students assisted Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen of the RCMP in arresting 20 members of the public on April 20.

“Today we did a jail and bail. Svend went and did the arresting for us and brought them down,” said Marsha Ried, a parent supervising the fundraiser. “It’s pretty awesome, this year we’re really shooting for a dry grad. We’re going to try to make sure there are no wet grads and just really promote this dry grad so the kids could give back to the community and let them know how much they appreciate it.”

Some of those arrested included MLA Donna Barnett, Mayor Mitch Campsall and Citizen of the Year Shane Gunn.

Donna Barnett was charged with being the champion of the South Cariboo.

Minimum bail was set at $250, except for Campsall, whose bail was set at $1,000 and was eventually released from the jail installed outside the Save-On-Foods for $1,040.

Barnett raised the most with $1,395.

The students raised $9,889.20 and the jail and bail was their biggest fundraiser of the year, it was also the first time they tried the event. Ried said 100 Mile House should expect the high school will do the fundraiser again in the future.

Ried said that being in town and not as late as the haunted house fundraiser helped the success of the event.

“We were talking at a grad meeting about doing the fashion show fundraiser and in order to do that, you have to put money out and we didn’t want to do that this year and we didn’t have a lot of volunteers to help with the fashion this year,” said Ried, about how they came up with the idea.

Nielsen suggested the jail and bail idea.

“I sort of suggested it to the parent group. It was just an idea because the kids were struggling to get money raised, it’s been a difficult year for the community so it was a good opportunity to generate some comradery and generate some fun for the kids,” he said.

He’s also done them before for other events in some of the communities he has been stationed in.

Nielsen’s favourite arrest was David Jurek from RE/MAX. He tried to make a getaway but ended up running directly into the officer. Shane Gunn was another one, who was skateboarding around trying to evade the RCMP. People were actually texting Nielsen and other RCMP officers pictures of Gunn as he was getting around town.

Good attendance at picnic for Autism Awareness Month

