Jailbirds raise $9,000 for 2023 PSO Dry Grad

With a mixture of cajoling, bribery and humour, 23 imprisoned jailbirds raised $9,000 at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s Grad Jail and Bail fundraiser on April 28.
The imprisoned included several prominent members of the community, who were “arrested” by the grads and RCMP officers on charges that included being “social butterflies” or “man-cave dwellers”, “having a really big hose”, and for “growing old but not growing up”. They all dangled their arms out the windows of an SD27 school bus begging for change to make the minimum bail of $200.
PSO grad fundraising coordinator Gwen Scott said the event went better than she had expected. Several of those imprisoned had been nominated by the grads, who delighted in cuffing them.
“We’ve been taking their mugshots and put them up there (in the bus) trying to raise bail,” Scott said. “I think it’s been excellent. It went really smoothly and it’s a nice day. Everyone has been really supportive.”
Grade 12 student Emily Tinney said it was awesome to finally take part in the jail and bail. Tinney got to ride around in an RCMP cruiser serving warrants on the various community members. She said it was a lot of fun for everyone involved.
“I got to arrest Donna Barnett, who just happens to be my former employer from last year as well as my adopted grandma,” Tinney said. “It brings the community together. All our jailbirds are having fun, our PSO grads are having fun and so are our parents.”
Scott said Barnett didn’t spend a second in jail because she had already raised a $900 bail beforehand. Tinney said that several of the jailbirds raised well over $200, which she loved to see.
Kal-Tire manager Eric Desautels had a little trouble raising his bail after one of his employees accused him of avoiding them. Desautels said his team had seemingly abandoned him so they could get away with whatever they wanted back at the shop.
“Well, getting arrested hurt my hands, so apparently I’m not as flexible as I used to be,” Desautels laughed. “The girl had a little trouble getting the cuffs on and the backseat of a cop car is not very big. I don’t want that to happen in real life.”
Despite his difficulties raising bail, he said he had a great time.
“This is fantastic. I love this. This is what 100 Mile House has always been about and I’ve been here my whole life so I love stuff like this,” Desautels said. “I hope we get all the money we need and the grad goes well.”
RCMP Auxiliary Scott Simpkins said the local detachment was happy to be engaging with the community in a positive and playful way. It was Simpkins’ first time out in uniform in five years, since the auxiliary program was frozen seven years ago.
“I was asked by the RCMP and I said sure. I like doing the community stuff,” Simpkins said. “It’s awesome. It’s good for the community and grads.”
Scott said her goal for the fundraiser was originally $5,000, so the community exceeded her expectations. This marks the last fundraiser before PSO’s dry grad in June.
“Thank you so much for supporting these grads,” Scott said.
