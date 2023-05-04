Jailbirds raise $9,000 for 2023 PSO Dry Grad

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School work experience facilitator Heather Wood (left) and 100 Mile Fire Rescue chief Roger Hollander do their best to raise bail outside Save-On-Foods on April 28. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) FreshCo Cariboo Highway manager Daniel Broddy is read his rights prior to being arrested during the PSO Grad Jail and Bail last Friday (April 28). (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) FreshCo Cariboo Highway manager Daniel Broddy is read his rights prior to being arrested during the PSO Grad Jail and Bail last Friday (April 28). (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Daniel Broddy is taken away in the back of a police car after being arrested during the PSO Grad Jail and Bail. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School work experience facilitator Heather Wood (left), 100 Mile Fire Rescue chief Roger Hollander and District of 100 Mile House Coun. Jenni Guimound were all locked up on April 28 during the PSO Grad Jail and Bail. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue deputy chief Dave Bissat encourages his father Bill Bissat to bail him out during the PSO Jail and Bail fundraiser on April 28. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue chief Roger Hollander shows off how much bail money he has made during the PSO Grad Jail and Bail fundraiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue deputy chief Dave Bissat encourages his father Bill Bissat to bail him out during the PSO Jail and Bail fundraiser on April 28. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department chief Jon Grieve was brought in by 100 Mile RCMP Const. Jason Flett during the PSO Grad Jail and Bail fundraiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue chief Roger Hollander begs for change while locked up during the PSO Grad Jail and Bail on April 28. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Save-On-Foods manager Fred Mosales (centre) laughs as he is arrested by PSO grads Georgia Findlay and Stella Simon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Save-On-Foods manager Fred Mosales (front) laughs as he is marched through his store by PSO grads Georgia Findlay and Stella Simon with the support of 100 Mile RCMP Cpl. Jason Nash. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Those arrested during the PSO Grad Jail and Bail were stuffed into the back of an SD27 school bus. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House resident Debbie Dengel explains to a friend why she is in need of bail money during the PSO Grad Jail and Bail. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the community call out for help with meeting their bail during the PSO Grad Jail and Bail fundraiser last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) District of 100 Mile House Coun. Donna Barnett is marched up to get her mugshot from former employee Emily Tinney. Barnett raised $900 in bail money for the PSO Grad Jail and Bail fundraiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kal-Tire manager Eric Desautels was one of several community members arrested in the PSO Grad Jail and Bail fundraiser last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Those arrested during the PSO Grad Jail and Bail were stuffed into the back of an SD27 school bus. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

With a mixture of cajoling, bribery and humour, 23 imprisoned jailbirds raised $9,000 at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s Grad Jail and Bail fundraiser on April 28.

The imprisoned included several prominent members of the community, who were “arrested” by the grads and RCMP officers on charges that included being “social butterflies” or “man-cave dwellers”, “having a really big hose”, and for “growing old but not growing up”. They all dangled their arms out the windows of an SD27 school bus begging for change to make the minimum bail of $200.

PSO grad fundraising coordinator Gwen Scott said the event went better than she had expected. Several of those imprisoned had been nominated by the grads, who delighted in cuffing them.

“We’ve been taking their mugshots and put them up there (in the bus) trying to raise bail,” Scott said. “I think it’s been excellent. It went really smoothly and it’s a nice day. Everyone has been really supportive.”

Grade 12 student Emily Tinney said it was awesome to finally take part in the jail and bail. Tinney got to ride around in an RCMP cruiser serving warrants on the various community members. She said it was a lot of fun for everyone involved.

“I got to arrest Donna Barnett, who just happens to be my former employer from last year as well as my adopted grandma,” Tinney said. “It brings the community together. All our jailbirds are having fun, our PSO grads are having fun and so are our parents.”

Scott said Barnett didn’t spend a second in jail because she had already raised a $900 bail beforehand. Tinney said that several of the jailbirds raised well over $200, which she loved to see.

Kal-Tire manager Eric Desautels had a little trouble raising his bail after one of his employees accused him of avoiding them. Desautels said his team had seemingly abandoned him so they could get away with whatever they wanted back at the shop.

“Well, getting arrested hurt my hands, so apparently I’m not as flexible as I used to be,” Desautels laughed. “The girl had a little trouble getting the cuffs on and the backseat of a cop car is not very big. I don’t want that to happen in real life.”

Despite his difficulties raising bail, he said he had a great time.

“This is fantastic. I love this. This is what 100 Mile House has always been about and I’ve been here my whole life so I love stuff like this,” Desautels said. “I hope we get all the money we need and the grad goes well.”

RCMP Auxiliary Scott Simpkins said the local detachment was happy to be engaging with the community in a positive and playful way. It was Simpkins’ first time out in uniform in five years, since the auxiliary program was frozen seven years ago.

“I was asked by the RCMP and I said sure. I like doing the community stuff,” Simpkins said. “It’s awesome. It’s good for the community and grads.”

Scott said her goal for the fundraiser was originally $5,000, so the community exceeded her expectations. This marks the last fundraiser before PSO’s dry grad in June.

“Thank you so much for supporting these grads,” Scott said.



