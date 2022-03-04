‘It’s a gift to volunteer’ with 100 Mile Nordics

If you ever spend time cruising the Nordic trails at the 99 Mile ski area, there’s a good chance you’ll run into Ken MacKenzie and Kristi Iverson.

The Lac La Hache couple and long-time 100 Mile Nordics volunteers can often be found coaching young skiers, prepping for special events, helping out in the lodge, or happily skiing the trails, taking in the hill’s natural winter beauty.

“I always say that people who are out cross-country skiing are always smiling,” MacKenzie said when asked what he loves about spending so much time at the hill.

“You never see any frowns. People are always out enjoying themselves, and it’s so nice to see the kids out enjoying it, too.”

MacKenzie and Iverson first became involved with the 100 Mile Nordics club 12 years ago, when they signed up their son to learn the sport.

“I’d always loved cross-country skiing and I thought it would be a fun thing to do with the kids,” Iverson said.

Before long, the couple stepped up to help with coaching in the skills development program – a popular learn-to-ski program for kids aged four and up.

Most recently, MacKenzie has been the skills development coordinator and has watched the program – and the little ones who take part – grow over the past several years.

This season, the club had 40 young skiers sign up for the twice-weekly lessons.

“It’s really rewarding to watch the kids, especially the little ones,” MacKenzie said. “When they start, most of the time is spent laying in the snow. But by the end of the season, they’re just whipping around.”

In addition to coaching, Iverson spent several years as president of the board of directors, a position she stepped away from last year. Though she’s not heading up the board anymore, she still acts as coordinator for the club’s busy lodge, which is open for passes, rentals, lunch and goodies seven days a week.

The couple both admit that their volunteer contributions to the club over the years have been lot of work – and a juggle between homeschooling their now teenaged kids and running their respective home-based businesses.

MacKenzie is a wildlife habitat ecologist who undertakes shoreline assessments, mainly for private clients, and also does bird survey work for the federal government.

Iverson, also a biologist, does plant ecology work.

“We’ve been self-employed for a long time so it’s been a trade-off between who’s working and who’s hanging with the kids,” Iverson said.

Incorporating their volunteer commitments for the Nordics club into their busy lives has been worth it to watch the club thrive, they said.

“It’s a place where so many people are willing to contribute,” Iverson said, noting the club runs on upwards of 7,000 volunteer hours a year. “Almost everyone you see up here does some aspect of volunteering.”

A good example of the strong volunteer base was the Northern Teck Cup race the club hosted in January, where dozens of eager volunteers stepped up to help with a multitude of tasks.

“When it’s a good organization, it’s a gift to people to be able to volunteer,” Iverson said.

MacKenzie agreed, noting they have met many people through the club over the years who have become close friends.

Lending a hand up at the hill, he added, doesn’t necessarily mean a huge time commitment.

“The nice thing about Nordics is there are so many things that need to be done, so you can put in as much time or as little time as you want,” he said.

After many years heading up the skills development program, MacKenzie will be stepping down from the role after this season, but notes he will still help out with coaching.

He is also heading up an initiative to get a dog-friendly ski trail built at the hill.

Iverson will also still be pitching in when she can, and Nordic visitors can expect to see the couple’s smiling faces on the trails for many winters to come, they said.

“Cross-country skiing is the best sport ever,” Iverson said. “Not only is it great for all-over exercise, but it’s something I can do in the winter that keeps me warm.”



