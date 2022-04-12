Joyce McGregor carefully uses a sewing machine to craft a quilt at the Interlakes Community Hall. (Photo submitted)

Joyce McGregor carefully uses a sewing machine to craft a quilt at the Interlakes Community Hall. (Photo submitted)

Interlakes residents invited to local AGM

Diana Forster Interlakes column

Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission (RLDRC) and Interlakes Community Centre Society (ICCS) invite all Interlakes residents to their societies’ Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11 at the Community Hall.

The groups will report on everything that happened over the last year and explain their financial situation.

They will also elect new directors and the executive for 2022-23. Many of their current directors are resigning due to health issues or because they are moving away, which means that the hall needs new people to step up and take some responsibility to keep their good work going.

Masks are no longer mandatory and proof of vaccination is no longer required. Social distancing is still in place, and all equipment will be sanitized and hand sanitizers will be provided.

The annual $5 membership fee is due. Only members in good standing (fees paid) are eligible to vote and/or be elected.

Note that ICC’s April 9 Poker Night is cancelled but they hope to see everyone on April 23.

The Log Cabin Quilters host Community Quilting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 and 27 at ICC. Members only will meet April 20.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong

100 Mile House

Previous story
BCCRN to re-establish itself in area

Just Posted

The public is asked to keep their eyes open for a brand new medical response truck stolen overnight from the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department’s Hall 3. (Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Police ‘zooming in’ on suspect of stolen truck

Controlled burns are planned for some popular rec sites in the Williams Lake area starting this week to reduce fire hazard. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Controlled burns planned for Chimney, Felker Lakes near Williams Lake

The water will be out on three streets in the 108 Mile Ranch tomorrow. (Black Press File Photo)
CRD shutting off water mains in the 108 Mile Ranch

Joyce McGregor carefully uses a sewing machine to craft a quilt at the Interlakes Community Hall. (Photo submitted)
Interlakes residents invited to local AGM