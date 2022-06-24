Interlakes market to feature visit from BC Wildfire Service this Saturday

Stella Schwartz, left, and her sister Lydia, of the Interlakes Nutbutter Company are expected to return to Interlakes Farmers’ Market in July. They are shown here at the South Cariboo Farmer’s Market.

The Interlakes Farmers’ Market is hoping for a resurgence as a community hub this summer.

Marilla Cuthbert, who has taken on the role of market manager, said she hopes to draw more people to the Saturday market, with a new location beside the Interlakes Library, a variety of vendors and information and child-friendly booths.

Starting this Saturday, June 25, the market will feature a special visit from BC Wildfire Service, to answer questions and provide information ahead of this year’s wildfire season. Throughout the season, the market will also include people who can share information about local plants and bee-friendly gardens and the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department, as well as a tye-dying booth on Canada Day weekend, and a whirligig-making booth on the August long weekend.

“We’re doing some things fun for the kids and informative for the adults,” Cuthbert said.

“This is the community’s market. It would be so nice if people walked away with more than jar of jam or a nice loaf of bread, if they leave knowing a little bit more about this lovely piece of paradise we live in than they did when they came in, how could it be better than that?”

The market, open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday until early September, also features a variety of products, from quilts and woodwork to candles, a bakery, bedding plants, honey, jam, and the peanut butter girls. Vendors selling hot dogs, hamburgers and french fries are also on site this year.

Cuthbert said she became the market manager from outgoing manager David Laing, after “nobody else put their hand up.” She sells her own wares under the brand Knotty Girl and is excited about the upcoming season.

“This year it’s going to be different.”

Anyone seeking more information or wanting to become a vendor can contact Cuthbert at 803367@xplornet.com.